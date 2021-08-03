Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Golf

Three tournaments next year to be co-sanctioned by European Tour and PGA Tour

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=469sxg_0bGJcn0e00
European Tour chief Keith Pelley has announced three co-sanctioned events with the PGA Tour (Niall Carson/PA) (PA Archive)

Three tournaments will be co-sanctioned by the European Tour and PGA Tour in 2022 as part of the strategic alliance between the organisations.

The Barbasol Championship, Barracuda Championship and Genesis Scottish Open will count towards both the European Tour’s Race to Dubai and PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup standings.

The Genesis Scottish Open (July 7-10) will remain a Rolex Series event and retains its coveted place in the schedule ahead of the Open Championship until at least 2025. The field will be split between members of both Tours.

European Tour chief executive Keith Pelley said: “We are delighted to welcome Genesis as a title sponsor of a European Tour event for the first time.

“Genesis has a strong history of sponsorship on the PGA Tour through The Genesis Invitational and their commitment to the Scottish Open will further enhance one of our premier events of the season.”

Genesis will take over the title sponsorship of the event from abrdn, with the venue for the event to be confirmed at a later date. It has been staged at the Renaissance Club for the last three years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAdRT_0bGJcn0e00
Min Woo Lee on the 18th after winning the abrdn Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Wire)

Fifty European Tour members will be able to contest the Barbasol Championship and Barracuda Championship, which will be played in the same week as the Genesis Scottish Open and 150th Open Championship respectively.

It was also announced on Tuesday that prize money for the Irish Open will increase to 6million US dollars (approx £4.3m)from 2022.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

32K+
Followers
84K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fedex Cup#The Open Championship#The Barbasol Championship#Barracuda Championship#Genesis Scottish Open#The European Tour#The Pga Tour#The Renaissance Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PGA Championship
NewsBreak
Golf
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rory McIlroy: "I realized I never felt so sorry"

Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele electrocuted on the way to Tokyo 2020. The American with gold around his neck, the Northern Irishman at the foot of the podium: both try to explain the meaning of the Games to those who have deliberately deserted them. Rory McIlroy, statements. “I have never...
MLBgolfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac: "DO NOT call it British Open because golf people will get mad!"

Paige Spiranac has tweeted her followers to not call this week's famous Open Championship as the British Open "or else golf people will get mad because they hate everything." The Open Championship, yes that's correct, is the oldest golf tournament in the world having first been staged at Prestwick in 1860. In total, there have been 148 editions of the tournament.
GolfPosted by
The Spun

Bryson DeChambeau Has Blunt Message After Missing Olympics

Just a few days before the Olympics was set to kick off, a notable member of Team USA was ruled out of competition. Star golfer Bryson DeChambeau tested positive for COVID-19 and was forced to withdraw from competition. It was a tough break for DeChambeau, who was one of the favorites for a medal.
Golfgolfmagic.com

PGA Tour money list proves you can forget "drive for show and putt for dough"

It might be one of the most famous catchphrases in golf, but it could hardly be further from the truth when you take a look at the money list on the PGA Tour this season. Hat tip to golf coach Mike Bury for his post on Instagram this week (@MikeBuryGolf) that takes a closer look at the money made by the top 10 in Strokes-Gained Putting vs the top 10 in Strokes-Gained Off-The-Tee on the PGA Tour right now.
Golfgolfmagic.com

LEAKED: Golf Tournament Director SLAMMED for SHOCKING response to PGA Tour pro

Professional golfer Fredrik Lindblom was the target of rude comments made against him by a professional tournament director. According to Monday Qualifying Info, a Twitter account that follows the lives of golfers in Monday qualifiers, many players were led to believe that they were given free entries into the Sault Ste. Marie Pro Invitational in Michigan.
Golf Digest

WGC FedEx St. Jude Invitational 2021 picks: Is DJ the play in Memphis?

After picking a pair of winners in consecutive weeks, our expert handicappers finally cooled off at the Olympics men’s golf tournament. Shockingly, no one on our normally very pro-Xander Schauffele betting panel was on Xander to win gold, despite many signs pointing to that outcome. That just means we’ll be...
Golfnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Grayson Murray takes aim at PGA Tour for not helping with alcoholism

Grayson Murray detailed his battle with alcoholism over social media and took the PGA Tour to task for its perceived lack of assistance. "The PGA Tour didn't force me to drink," Murray wrote on Twitter, "but the PGA Tour never gave me help. In my 5 years of experience of being on tour not once have I ever had a request been acknowledged by the commissioner or the PAC (player advisory council) other than 'we will get back to you.' I hope not only the PGA Tour steps up in the areas they need to step up but I also hope people are held accountable in their roles they serve."
GolfFrankfort Times

European Tour Cazoo Open Scores

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Janesville Gazette

Cameron Champ wins 3M Open for third PGA Tour victory

When it was over Sunday and he finished TPC Twin Cities' demanding 18th hole with a winning tap-in par, a 26-year-old seeking maturity and balance on tour pumped his fist, hugged his caddie, applauded fans and hid his face with his cap before he tossed a ball to a spectator on his way out.
USA Today

Daniel Berger's 77-foot birdie putt highlights first round at WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

MEMPHIS — Daniel Berger made five straight short par putts Thursday to start the first round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational. Nothing fancy about any of them. All relatively straight-forward knockdowns, all within 8 feet of the cup. Then, came No. 15 at TPC Southwind – a course with which the 28-year-old has a fond history.
GolfFrankfort Times

PGA Tour 3M Open Scores

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Golfgolfmagic.com

European Tour confirms Nedbank Golf Challenge is CANCELLED

The 2021 Nedbank Golf Challenge hosted by Gary Player will not take place as a result of the restrictions placed on events and spectators in South Africa because of the coronavirus pandemic. The European Tour, Nedbank and Sun International jointly agreed that the much anticipated 40th anniversary of this tournament,...
Golfgolfmagic.com

Cameron Champ: What's in the bag of the three-time PGA Tour winner?

Cameron Champ held his nerve on the final hole to win the 3M Open on the PGA Tour, securing his third career title. Champ began the day two shots behind the 54-hole leader Cameron Tringale, but the 26-year-old surged through the field with a bogey-free score of 5-under-par. The man...
Golfjtv.tv

Stuard Moves Into Top 90 on PGA Tour Following Top-10 Finish

In the opening round of the 2021 3M Open, Brian Stuard hits a 108-yard wedge to 3 feet, setting up his birdie on the par-5 6th hole. Photo courtesy PGA Tour. (July 26, 2021 3:47 PM) Somewhere in the United States, Jackson golfer Brian Stuard was probably sleeping in on Monday morning.
Murray, KYMarshall County Daily

Patrick Newcomb Wins Again On PGA Tour Latinoamerica

The Murray State Hall of Famer scores his second win on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica with a victory in Tulum, Mexico. 2020 Murray State hall of famer Patrick Newcomb scored his second victory on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica with a victory at the Bupa Championship in Tulum, Mexico. Newcomb, from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy