Podcast: The Bengals Defense Continues to Dominate, Plus Injury Updates and Camp Battles

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' struggles on offense, including Joe Burrow's ugly interception, Ja'Marr Chase's fumble and a defense that is hoping to be more aggressive. We also talk about Mike Hilton, the offensive line and give you injury updates on Trae Waynes and Fred Johnson.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

You May Also Like:

Bengals Legend: Joe Burrow is "Better Than I Ever Was"

Will Jackson Carman Start For the Bengals in Week 1?

Mike Brown Bullish on O-Line: They're Going to "Surprise People"

Sam Hubbard on Joe Burrow: "Nobody is Working Harder"

Mike Brown Praises NFL Legend: 'The Greatest QB I Ever Saw Play'

-----

Be sure to keep it locked on AllBengals all the time!

Follow AllBengals on Twitter: @AllBengals