Podcast: The Bengals Defense Continues to Dominate, Plus Injury Updates and Camp Battles

By James Rapien
AllBengals
 5 days ago

CINCINNATI — Jake Liscow and I discuss the Bengals' struggles on offense, including Joe Burrow's ugly interception, Ja'Marr Chase's fumble and a defense that is hoping to be more aggressive. We also talk about Mike Hilton, the offensive line and give you injury updates on Trae Waynes and Fred Johnson.

Listen to Locked on Bengals below and follow on YouTube, iTunes, Spotify, Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

Make sure you bookmark AllBengals for the latest training camp news, including exclusive interviews, highlights and so much more!

AllBengals

Cincinnati, OH
NFLCBS Sports

Ex-Packers teammate says Joe Burrow is a 'baby' version of reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers

Joe Burrow had the football world's jaws on the floor with his insane final season at LSU and the No. 1 overall pick at the 2020 draft continued to impress folks at the NFL level. Unfortunately, a torn ACL in the midst of his rookie season last year did prove to be a speed bump for Burrow in his ascent toward becoming one of the better quarterbacks the league has to offer. Despite just that limited view of him, however, those around the Bengals have been extremely impressed with what they've seen out of the young quarterback, In fact, one veteran sees a remarkable similarity between Burrow and reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers.
NFLCincy Jungle

Recapping Friday’s practice at Bengals training camp

For most, Friday is the end of the work week. But the Bengals are just getting started for the weekend. Zac Taylor’s squad took the field Friday afternoon after a day off on Thursday. Unfortunately for Joe Burrow and the offense, things remained frustrating. Burrow, who returned after two days...
NFLchatsports.com

Injury updates for several Bengals

The Bengals’ staff gave some positive injury updates during the team’s media luncheon Monday afternoon. First and foremost, Trey Hopkins has been fully cleared. He, along with Joe Burrow, has been rehabbing a torn ACL, but the Bengals expect both of them to suit up in Week 1 against the Vikings.
NFLCincy Jungle

Monday Bengals training camp

After getting Sunday off, the Cincinnati Bengals are back in action at 3 pm ET in shoulder pads and shorts. Come chat about today’s practice and everything else in today’s open thread. Follow our Twitter page and ‘like’ our Facebook page to get all of the latest Cincinnati Bengals news,...
NFLYardbarker

Bengals Injury Updates: Reader, Hopkins Get Good News, Hubert Out for Season

The Bengals got good news about multiple key players that are working their way back from serious injuries. Center Trey Hopkins and defensive tackle DJ Reader are both fully cleared for training camp. Hopkins suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 against Baltimore. Reader only appeared in five games after...
NFLPosted by
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Bengals training camp is 'Christmas in July'

“You just feel that excitement that you forgot that you missed,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. “Now that it’s back, I know that our players are juiced up. Our fans, our coaches, everybody’s ready to get a full crowd out here and get after it.”
NFLCincy Jungle

Defense has dominated early in training camp

While Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase have been the talk of the offseason, defense has been the dominant force at training camp in the early stages. The first week of training camp has mostly been about defense. On the first day, it was Chidobe Awuzie breaking up a deep pass to Chase. The next day, the defense forced two fumbles. Germaine Pratt ended one practice with a pick off of Burrow.
NFLUSA Today

New look Bengals defense already showing big attitude in training camp

The Cincinnati Bengals had some newfound bite on the defensive side of the ball last year thanks to the arrival of guys like Vonn Bell (remember that JuJu hit?). But the Bengals hope to turn that up another notch this summer. So far, it sure sounds like the defense isn’t...
NFLBengals.com

Camp Notebook: Mixon Ignites Bengals Run Game As Other Joe Rests; Defense Gets A Win

Players of the Day: LT Jonah Williams and RT D'Ante Smith (as chosen by RB Joe Mixon.) Joe Burrow took Wednesday afternoon off, but his run game didn't as running back Joe Mixon continues to put last season's foot injury behind him. He looked fast and big while the Bengals continue to install the wide zone that is new offensive line coach Frank Pollack's baby.

