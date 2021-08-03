The Sports Writers Podcast: Peabody West Little League State Title – Local Baseball, Golf, Basketball, Football & Olympics
NORTH SHORE (Podcast) This week the Salem News sports writers report on the state champion Peabody West Little League team. The writers also discuss other local baseball, golf, basketball, and Olympic news. Hear from: Phil Stacey (Executive Sports Editor), Matt Williams (Asst. Sports Editor), Nick Giannino, Nick Curcuru (Gloucester Times Sports Editor, and MSO’s Bill Newell.www.msonewsports.com
