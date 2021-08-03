Venterra Realty To Develop First Ground-Up Multi-Family Class A Development Project in Cypress Texas
12.78-acre parcel of land to be developed into state-of-the-art garden style Class A multi-family community. HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Venterra has purchased a 12.78-acre parcel of land in the Cypress area of northwest Houston for the construction of its first ground-up multi-family development project. After construction, the site will host a Class A state-of-the-art 336-unit garden style multi-family community.www.thehendersonnews.com
Comments / 0