Texas State

Venterra Realty To Develop First Ground-Up Multi-Family Class A Development Project in Cypress Texas

By Venterra Realty
thehendersonnews.com
 5 days ago

12.78-acre parcel of land to be developed into state-of-the-art garden style Class A multi-family community. HOUSTON, Aug. 3, 2021 /CNW/ -- Venterra has purchased a 12.78-acre parcel of land in the Cypress area of northwest Houston for the construction of its first ground-up multi-family development project. After construction, the site will host a Class A state-of-the-art 336-unit garden style multi-family community.

www.thehendersonnews.com

