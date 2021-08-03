Sidewalk riding leads city to halt new Downtown scooter trips

A city resolution presses the pause button on new scooter trips in Downtown Milwaukee, the city announced Tuesday. Due to an “excess of trips on (the) sidewalk,” the statement reads, “Beginning Tuesday, August 3, 2021, scooter companies (operators) participating in the 2021 City of Milwaukee (2021) Pilot Study will be prohibited from deploying or allowing new trip starts in Zone 1, which encompasses the downtown, near west side, near south side and lower east side (see map).”