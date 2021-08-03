Details on Notre Dame Top 75 TE Recruit Duce Robinson

I attended the 2012 game in Norman. The OU fans were great. I was treated like a king. As you point out, ND and OU do have a history. The two schools... “3). Rumor - ND has named its pathway to full football membership in the ACC. They will do it, starting in 2024, if Penn State joins them. You have to know PSU's history to understand this one. Three times - THREE - PSU tried to craft a deal to get into the Big East in the 1980's. On it's own terms. As in Joe Paterno's terms. Joe knew he was the biggest fish in the northeast - mid Atlantic - and he wanted a revenue share to match it. Pitt led the final vote (5-3) to keep PSU out of the Big East. But Joe did really want to be in it. After allowing Paterno a seat at the table with the Big East, the President of PSU went behind his back and struck a deal with the Big Ten. Joe had no input and knowledge of it until it was done. Joe did not want to be in the Big Ten. It put the midwestern schools in his backyard, but PSU by itself couldn't get equal access to the midwest. Can this actually happen? The current President of PSU is Eric Barron, formerly with FSU. He has no interest in athletics and no skill set in handling it. He forced the FSU Board of Trustees to sign the first GOR. I can give more evidence of his lack of leadership skills but I wills stop as he announced his retirement. Are there any real legs to this? On the PSU side..perhaps..PSU would be very interested in being in a conference with ND. But does ND really want this? Only you guys know. I am only putting context into these very interesting rumors, even if unfounded..hahaha....”