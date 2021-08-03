Cancel
College Sports

Details on Notre Dame Top 75 TE Recruit Duce Robinson

By Kevin Sinclair
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor insight on one of Notre Dame’s top offensive targets in the 2023 class, Irish Illustrated connects with Pinnacle tight ends coach Trace Carroll.

