The Columbia Police are investigating a shooting which occurred on the evening of Saturday, August 7, 2021. At approximately 11:23 pm a local hospital notified the Columbia Police Department that a male was transported to the emergency department by private vehicle and had sustained a gunshot wound to the leg. The male was a 21 year old York resident that was attending a party or event in Columbia. He described it as a large party or event that was advertised on social media. He told Police that they exited at the Columbia exit and drove a short distance into the downtown section of Columbia and that it was in a large building. According to the victim an argument erupted and a male brandished a firearm and shot the victim in the leg. The male was treated and released from the hospital. No “shots fired” calls were made to Police at the time of the shooting. Police are asking the public for assistance in the investigation. Anyone with information can call the Columbia Police at (717)684-7735 or send tips to the Lancaster County Crimestoppers by sending text LANCS to 847411.