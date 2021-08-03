Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

Three employees shot at Smile Direct Club in Nashville

By Emily Shapiro, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ybYgG_0bGJYJn800

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Three employees were shot and injured at a Smile Direct Club manufacturing facility in the Antioch neighborhood of Nashville, Tennessee, early Tuesday, officials said.

One employee was struck in the chest, one in the abdomen and one in the leg, Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said at a news conference.

Recent Stories from ABC News

One of the victims is in critical condition, he said.

The suspected gunman left the building as officers responded to the call, but officers spotted him at an intersection and demanded he drop the weapon, Aaron said. The suspect, armed with a semi-automatic pistol with an extended magazine, instead directed the gun toward officers, according to Aaron.

The suspect was shot by police and taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Smile Direct Club said in a statement, "The safety of our team members is a top priority for our Company and we maintain strict security protocols and a no weapons policy at all of our facilities. We are working with the local police as they investigate this matter."

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
15K+
Followers
24K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Antioch, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Government
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smile Direct Club#Abc News One#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
Related
Posted by
WSB Radio

DeKalb teacher accused of setting fire to main office of middle school

Police have arrested a DeKalb County teacher accused of setting fire to a middle school building. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s office sent Channel 2′s Michael Seiden the mugshot for Antonio Bailey, 23. He is a teacher at Chapel Hill Middle School. Bailey is accused of starting a fire overnight Thursday...
Alabama StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Deep dive: Alabama firefighters save woman swimming in 70-foot high water tank

ATHENS, Ala. — Taking a dip in a 70-foot water tank is not only unusual, it can also be dangerous. Alabama authorities said a woman was hospitalized for a mental health evaluation after she was found swimming inside a city water tank in Athens, AL.com reported. Firefighters rescued the woman after Doug Duren, a retired police officer, noticed her swimming in the tank and contacted authorities, according to WTVM.
New York City, NYPosted by
WSB Radio

Woman fatally shot on crowded NYC street, police say

NEW YORK — A woman was fatally shot on a crowded New York City street on Wednesday, authorities said. According to the New York Police Department, officers found Delia Johnson, 42, lying on a street in the Crown Heights section of Brooklyn, WABC reported. Police said graphic surveillance video caught the moment when a woman walked up to Jones and shot her in the head and leg, the television station reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy