Why ING Entrusted Core Dev Needs to Low Code/No Code
ING’s exploration of low-code and no-code app development seems to show this resource is maturing to do more of the heavy-lifting required for core enterprise operations. As a banking institution, ING naturally operates in a heavily regulated sector that can include stringent demands on the apps and software it deploys. Data security concerns are just starting points for developing apps in the financial sector.www.informationweek.com
Comments / 0