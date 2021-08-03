Cancel
Why ING Entrusted Core Dev Needs to Low Code/No Code

By Joao-Pierre S. Ruth
InformationWeek
 6 days ago

ING’s exploration of low-code and no-code app development seems to show this resource is maturing to do more of the heavy-lifting required for core enterprise operations. As a banking institution, ING naturally operates in a heavily regulated sector that can include stringent demands on the apps and software it deploys. Data security concerns are just starting points for developing apps in the financial sector.

