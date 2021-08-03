Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Biles returns to competition with a bronze medal

Daily Gate City
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSimone Biles returned to the competition at the Tokyo Olympics in style, and will leave with another medal. (Aug. 3) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/eaab080925ff4e66813264b0d27384b4.

www.mississippivalleypublishing.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Simone Biles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Youtube
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
GymnasticsNewsweek

How Much Money Has Simone Biles Lost After Pulling Out of Olympics Finals?

Simone Biles has forfeited at least two opportunities for a medal, after withdrawing from two gymnastics finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, citing mental health concerns. Four-time Olympic gold medalist Biles, 24, has received an outpouring of support from fellow athletes, celebrities, and the public following announcements that she had pulled out of Tuesday's women's team final and Thursday's all-round final.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: Sydney McLaughlin’s Boyfriend Reacts To Her Gold Medal

Sydney McLaughlin set a world record on way to her gold medal in the women’s 400M hurdles at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan on Tuesday night. The 21-year-old track star, who set a world record at the U.S. Olympic Trials, beat out her rival, Dalilah Muhammad, for the gold medal in Tokyo.
CelebritiesPosted by
Distractify

Simone Biles and Her Many Siblings Had a Complicated Childhood

Nowadays, we can’t think of the Olympics without thinking about Simone Biles. She is one of the best gymnasts to ever compete in the international games, and many of us can’t stop watching her record-breaking routines. So of course, we can’t help but wonder what her childhood was like. Did she grow up with siblings?
SportsGolf Digest

German pentathlete sobbing as she misses out on gold because her horse wouldn’t jump is what the Olympics are all about

You might think the Olympics are about athletic prowess. You might think they are about global unity, sportsmanship, and a carefully regulated dose of nationalism. You may even think they are about personal triumph in the face of immeasurable odds. But here’s the deal: The vast majority of the athletes at the Olympics lose. In fact, you could make the argument that the Olympics are more synonymous with losing than winning, and countless unforgettable moments over the years—Nancy Kerrigan, Mary Decker, now Simone Biles—back that up.
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

WATCH: 46-Year-Old Olympic Gymnast Oksana Chusovitina Gets Standing Ovation After Final Vault

46-year-old Olympic gymnast Oksana Chusovitina of Uzbekistan made history on Sunday when she competed in her eighth (and likely last) Olympic games. The elite athlete competed only in vault, her best event, and after landing her trick, she received a standing ovation from the audience, which was comprised primarily of other gymnasts and journalists. According to NBC, Chusovitina has competed in every Olympics since 1992 and has represented Uzbekistan, the Soviet Union, and Germany during that time.
FootballPosted by
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Has Message For Simone Biles After Olympics Return

On Tuesday night, Simone Biles made her return to the Summer Olympics after withdrawing from most of her events. In her return to the competition floor, Biles competed in the balance beam and took home the bronze medal. While it wasn’t what she was hoping for when she first got to Tokyo, earning any medal after fighting through “the twisties” is an achievement.
NFLPosted by
Parade

Meet the Man Simone Biles Flips For, Boyfriend Jonathan Owens—And See What He Said About Her Team Final Exit

So far, Simone Biles‘ experience at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics hasn’t been completely ideal. After withdrawing from the finals of the women’s artistic gymnastics team finals on Tuesday and the all-around final on Wednesday, it’s still unclear if the four-time gold medalist (and arguably greatest gymnast of all time) will compete in the rest of her events, despite qualifying for all four individual medal events this week.
GymnasticsNew York Post

Simone Biles gets ‘lost in the air’ in video of vault stumble

Former US gymnastics Olympian Laurie Hernandez said Simone Biles was “lost in the air” before awkwardly landing her vault Tuesday, leading the 24-year-old to shockingly withdraw from the team final in Tokyo. “A: That’s crazy,” Hernandez, working as an analyst for Peacock, said of Biles landing in the first place....
Houston, TXpurewow.com

Simone Biles Posts Photos of Emotional Reunion with Her Family in Houston﻿﻿

Simone Biles is officially home from the Tokyo Olympics and she’s enjoying some much-needed time with her family. On Thursday, the 24-year-old champion arrived back in Texas and documented the reunion with her parents. “Houston, I’m home,” she captioned a slideshow on Instagram. “Thanks for making sure I didn’t have to wait one more minute to see my family @united.”
SportsPosted by
Primetimer

NBC's Olympics coverage cared so much about Simone Biles, it failed to promote American track stars Sydney McLaughlin, Athing Mu and Dalilah Muhammad

"Why hasn’t NBC made more of these extraordinary athletes—not just on the day of their events, but over the course of the entire Tokyo Games?" asks Justin Peters. "By all rights, McLaughlin, Muhammad, and 800-meter gold medalist Athing Mu, who also won gold for the U.S. in her event on Tuesday night—the first time an American woman had done so since 1968—would have made for excellent breakout stars of the Tokyo Games. All three are telegenic, diverse, and extremely talented within their events, which exist as part of a sport that is one of the marquee sports at every Summer Games. And yet, as far as NBC has been concerned, the three American track stars and many of their cohort have been but momentary diversions from the real story of the Games: Whatever Simone Biles is or is not doing at any given moment. Biles is a transcendent star and her emotional journey has been the story of the Tokyo Olympics. But the American track stars who excelled on Tuesday also had credible claims for their stories to also be the stories of the Games. Instead, they have labored in relative obscurity as NBC has focused much of its coverage on swimming, gymnastics, and swimming and gymnastics. The disparity between the quality of the track athletes’ performances in Tokyo and the quality of the television coverage that they’ve received this year has been frustrating and confusing. If the Olympics are, as I’ve suggested before, primarily a television show, then why does NBC have such consistent trouble turning American track stars into main characters?"
NFLPosted by
E! News

Simone Biles Debuts a Fabulous New Hairstyle After the Tokyo Olympics End

Watch: Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return. Simone Biles closed out the 2020 Tokyo Olympics with a fabulous new hairdo. The four-time Olympic gold medalist, who is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all time, recently debuted a major transformation. After returning home from the...
CelebritiesPosted by
Glamour

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Relationship: A Complete Timeline

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens met the way most couples do these days: on an app. The Olympic gymnast and Houston Texans safety connected just before the pandemic, and in the time since have built a loving relationship that's all about lifting each other up. Besides being incredible athletes—the greatest...
Texas Statefoxbangor.com

Simone Biles Welcomed Home With Parade In Texas After Olympics

Simone Biles was treated like royalty after making her return from Tokyo … with tons of fans lining up to get a glimpse of the Olympics superstar in Texas!!. 24-year-old Biles touched down in Houston on Thursday … and was immediately greeted by her biggest supporters at the airport, as well as her beloved French bulldog.

Comments / 0

Community Policy