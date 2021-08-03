The Center for Design Thinking launches “Elon By {Your} Design” initiative

The CHST Peer Mentoring Program is seeking first-generation identified EWU employees who are willing to be professional mentors. The Chicana/o/x Studies Program (CHST) is excited to present the second year of the Peer Mentoring Program. The Chicana/o/x Studies Program recognizes the need for first-generation first-years and transfer students to be mentored by their peers who’ve experienced the same college transition and understand the resources they will need to navigate this institution. Our Peer Mentoring Program holds two tiers, first tier: first year students partnered with upperclassman for mentorship. Second tier, upperclassmen are partnered with community mentors to receive professional development and career wisdom. A community mentor can consist of an alumni, faculty, staff, or community member. The purpose of this structure is to provide professional growth for students during their undergraduate and develop an easier pathway into the workforce with the skills obtained in mentorship and the program.