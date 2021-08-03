The Center for Design Thinking launches “Elon By {Your} Design” initiative
Elon By Design is ready to launch their student-oriented workshop, “Elon By {Your} Design,” in Elon 101 courses this fall. This workshop was developed by the Director of Design Thinking Danielle Lake, Elon 101 Director Brandy Propst and Student Catalysts Kaitlyn Murphy and Jacqueline Baumann. The workshop encourages Elon 101 students to create a more intentional, holistic, and flexible Elon plan, balancing academic and social experiences with student wellness.www.elon.edu
Comments / 0