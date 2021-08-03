New Jersey Stage: Daily Edition 08-03-21
Here is the morning update for New Jersey Stage for 08-03-21. New Jersey Stage regularly publishes between 8-10 new articles and news reports each day. (LAKEWOOD, NJ) -- The Strand Theater presents "Shaking Off The Cobwebs" Concert Series as they clear away the snarl and tangle after a year’s absence and rock life back into The Strand! For one of the first shows, Rod Picott will celebrate the 20th anniversary of his first show at The Strand on Friday, August 6th at 8:00pm. Opening the night will be Ocean County artist George Wirth.www.newjerseystage.com
