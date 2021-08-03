Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Why Proptech Startups Still Like SPACs

By Philip Russo
Commercial Observer
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBe honest. A couple of years ago, most of you had little to no idea what a SPAC was. Yet, among all the daunting issues presented by 2020, SPACs (special purpose acquisition companies) found their moment, particularly for proptech startups looking for an alternative to an initial public offering. What...

commercialobserver.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Miller
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Ipo#Conflict Of Interest#Proptech Spac Ipo#Proptech Startups#Tenant Risk Assessment#M A#Sec#Proptech Spacs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Real Estate Investment
NewsBreak
Venture Capital
Related
Economybloomberglaw.com

The SPAC Explosion Dimmed But Law Firms Are Still Cashing Checks

Second-stage transactions, traditional IPOs keep lawyers busy. Special purpose acquisition companies are no longer raising record levels of new cash, but that’s OK with Joel Rubinstein. The White & Case partner is optimistic the summer vacations many capital markets lawyers missed out on a year ago might return this August.
StocksInvestorPlace

Why SPACs Double as Great Millionaire-Maker Stocks

Back in July 2019, an investment revolution in special purpose acquisition companies, or “SPACs,” started without investors noticing. It was in that month that the Richard Branson-backed space tourism pioneer Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) announced it would be going public. Nothing shocking there. But the shocker came when Virgin announced that...
Marketswealthmanagement.com

Fund News Advisors Can Use: Index Provider Alerian Buys ETF Trends, ETF Database

Global index provider Alerian announced this week it will acquire ETF Trends and ETF Database, both currently owned by ETF Flows. ETF Trends is a web-site founded by ETF guru Tom Lydon in 2005 aimed at educating the financial advisor community on developments in exchange traded funds. ETF Database, founded in 2009, provides data and analysis on ETF investing. Tom Hendrickson currently runs that business. The two merged in 2019.
MarketsInman.com

When it comes to proptech data, timing and quality are everything

The promise of PropTech—and one of the chief factors driving multi-billion-dollar valuations of PropTech start-ups—is the potential to re-imagine the real estate ecosystem. Hardly a week goes by without an announcement that a new player is re-inventing some aspect of real estate sales or financing: for example, property visualization, valuation and “video” home staging.
Economytherealdeal.com

Proptech startup Social Construct shutting down

Proptech startup Social Construct is shutting down operations, The Real Deal has learned. The construction-tech outfit, which aimed to streamline building planning and assembly with software and automation, will officially wind down in the fourth quarter, but the staff’s last day will be Aug. 1. Co-founders Ben Huh and Michael...
BusinessBiz Times

Why Hartland-based Fathom is going public via SPAC│Ep. 80

In mid-July, Hartland-based Fathom Digital Manufacturing Corp. announced plans to go public via a special purpose acquisition corporation or SPAC. On the latest BizTimes MKE Podcast, Fathom CEO Ryan Martin talks about why the company is going public and why a SPAC was the right vehicle to do it. SPACs...
BusinessMotorAuthority

Israeli startup with modular EV platform goes public via SPAC deal, expands to US

The wave of electric-vehicle startups going public via so-called reverse mergers shows no signs of slowing, with Israel's REE Automotive the latest to join the party. A reverse merger is where a private company goes public by being taken over by a company that's already publicly listed, thus avoiding the complexity of having to launch an initial public offering. The deals are typically done with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is set up solely for this purpose.
Marketscryptoglobe.com

Dogecoin ($DOGE) Could Hit $1.2 by 2025, Expert Panel Suggests

The price of Dogecoin (DOGE) could surpass the elusive $1 mark by 2025 and hit a $1.21 high by that year, before reaching a $3.6 high by 2030, according to a panel of cryptocurrency experts surveyed by Finder. According to the expert panel, the price of the cryptocurrency is set...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 7.4% of Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $39,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Asset Management Giant Invesco Submits Bitcoin ETF Proposal to SEC

The prominent asset management and investment firm Invesco submitted an application for a Bitcoin ETF to the SEC earlier this week. The proposal for a Bitcoin ETF from Invesco is one of many to grace the desks of SEC members over the last year. According to their proposal, the investment objective is for the Invesco Bitcoin Strategy ETF (the “Fund”) to seek long-term capital appreciation.
MarketsStreetInsider.com

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) Prices Secondary 27M Share Offering at $55.25/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. ("ZoomInfo") (NASDAQ: ZI) today announced the pricing of the previously announced secondary offering by certain selling stockholders of ZoomInfo, including investment funds affiliated with TA Associates ("TA"), The Carlyle Group ("Carlyle") and 22C Capital LLC ("22C Capital") and an entity affiliated with ZoomInfo's co-founders (together with TA, Carlyle and 22C Capital, the "Selling Stockholders"), of 27,000,000 shares of ZoomInfo's Class A common stock pursuant to ZoomInfo's shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") at the public offering price of $55.25 per share. The Selling Stockholders will receive all of the proceeds from this offering. No shares are being sold by ZoomInfo. The last reported sale price of ZoomInfo's Class A common stock on August 3, 2021 was $56.50 per share. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Lindbrook Capital LLC Buys 81 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 150.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 8,727 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,727 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $1,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

AdTheorent to List on NASDAQ via Merger with MCAP Acquisition Corporation (MACQ)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. AdTheorent, Inc., a programmatic digital advertising leader using advanced machine learning technology and solutions to deliver real-world value for advertisers and marketers, and MCAP Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: MACQ) ("MCAP"), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, sponsored by an affiliate of Chicago-based asset manager Monroe Capital LLC, announced today that they have entered into a definitive business combination agreement in which AdTheorent will be merged with MCAP. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named AdTheorent, Inc. and it is expected to remain listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market. The transaction reflects an implied enterprise value for the company of approximately $775 million. The AdTheorent executive team, led by Chief Executive Officer Jim Lawson, will continue to execute the growth and strategy for the company. Given AdTheorent's strong profitability and cash flow characteristics, the net cash provided by the transaction is expected to be used to support an M&A and international expansion strategy, complementing its robust organic growth profile.
EconomyAccountingWEB

Why Accounting Is Still an In-Demand Profession

Recent data indicate that the hiring of accounting and finance professionals is trending upward, and that isn't expected to end any time soon. That's because these employees are no longer simply providing financial planning expertise, they are also valued business partners with unique strategic insight. Dennis Whitney of the IMA explains why the hiring binge will go on post-pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy