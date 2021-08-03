Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

US Covid-19 hospitalizations top 50,000 for first time since February. In Louisiana, 'These are the darkest days of the pandemic,' a hospital administrator says

News Channel Nebraska
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe surge of Covid-19 fueled by the Delta variant and low vaccination rates is sending the country backward in the pandemic, with hospitalizations reaching wintertime levels. For the first time since February 27, more than 50,000 Covid-19 patients were hospitalized Monday, according to new data from the US Department of Health and Human Services.

plattevalley.newschannelnebraska.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana COVID-19 Vaccines
State
California State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Texas State
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
Local
Louisiana Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Hospital Administrator#Hhs#The Icu#Cdc#Cnn#State Health
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Public HealthFox News

33-year-old fully vaccinated woman reportedly dies from COVID-19 complications in rare, breakthrough case

A mother is grieving the loss of her 33-year-old daughter who was vaccinated against COVID-19 yet still succumbed to the virus on Sunday, according to a report. Angelle Mosley, described as a "driven business woman," who had just opened the doors to her first shop, Brave Beautique in June, texted her mom last Thursday saying she wasn’t feeling well, local outlet WDSU reported.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
Public HealthThe Spokesman-Review

Biden directs Pentagon to plan for mandatory COVID-19 vaccines

President Joe Biden on Thursday said he was taking the first step toward making the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for members of the military . “Since many vaccinations are required for active-duty military today, I’m asking the Defense Department to look into how and when they will add COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations our armed forces must get,” Biden said in an address from the White House.
Public Healthstardem.com

CDC: 74% of COVID cases in study were among fully vaccinated; Walmart, Disney requiring vaccines

WASHINGTON — Fully vaccinated persons made up 74% of a summer COVID-19 outbreak studied by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. The CDC looked at coronavirus cases in Barnstable County, Massachusetts on Cape Cod. The findings were released Friday as fears of COVID’s Delta variant sparks renewed mask mandates and a growing list of private and public sector vaccine requirements for workers.
Louisiana Statefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Louisiana breaks record for COVID-19 hospitalizations

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's COVID-19 hospitalizations surged Tuesday to record levels, with 2,112 largely unvaccinated people in hospital beds struggling and hospital leaders describing facilities overrun with patients. The Louisiana Department of Health reported that 89% of the people hospitalized with COVID-19 weren't vaccinated. The state's previous peak...
Texas StateNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Texas COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Reach Highest Marks Since February

The number of people in Texas testing positive for and being hospitalized with COVID-19 has climbed to highs not reached since February, according to state data reported Friday. The Texas Department of State Health Services added 13,149 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus Friday and said nearly 6,000 people were...
Public HealthNew York Post

Is the CDC TRYING to deter the vaccine-hesitant from getting jabbed?

If you want more Americans to get vaccinated against COVID-19, emphasizing that they could still catch the disease and transmit it to others even after they get their shots may not be the best strategy. Yet that’s what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention did last week, generating “alarmist” and “hyperbolic” press coverage that dismayed Biden administration officials who rightly worried that it would deter vaccination.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

‘More dangerous than Delta’: Fauci warns a more lethal and communicable strain of COVID is possible

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. If America’s current COVID-19 surge continues unabated into the fall and winter, the country will likely face an even more deadly strain of the virus that could evade the current coronavirus vaccines, NIAID director Anthony Fauci told McClatchy [August 4].
Louisiana StateTODAY.com

'The darkest days of the pandemic': Louisiana doctor's dire COVID-19 warning reaches millions

A doctor’s impassioned plea for people to wear masks and get vaccinated as the delta variant of COVID-19 surges in the South has been viewed more than six million times. During a press conference this week, Dr. Catherine O’Neal, chief medical officer at Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, shared how dire the situation is for their hospital — and what that means for everyone, including those without COVID-19.

Comments / 0

Community Policy