I’ve always been a big shopper. As much as I would love to be the type of person who can just buy one thing every now and then, I’m a magpie. And I love a bargain. Just before the first lockdown, my shopping habit had gotten to the point where my wardrobe was overflowing. Maybe once a week I would go shopping and buy something, usually from Zara, ASOS, H&M, Mango or Whistles. Quite often, especially if it was an online order, I’d place the order, there would be this period of anticipation, and then, when the item arrived, I would get this sick feeling of, “Oh God, what have I done? I don’t need this, what am I doing?”