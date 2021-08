If you drive on Mesa on the westside you know that it isn't an easy ride. Since before the pandemic, TxDOT road crews have been working to repave the vital west El Paso roadway after it took a beating during road construction on I-10. Traffic from I-10 was often diverted onto Mesa and it put a lot of stress and strain on a roadway that was not designed or built to handle the amount of traffic it saw during the years of I-10 construction.