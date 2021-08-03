Back to School Garage Sale-August 21, at Beasley Coliseum
Beasley Coliseum will host a Back to School Garage Sale Saturday, August 21, from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Annual Palouse Area Garage Sale was canceled last May. Now is the chance to clean out your space and make some money! Booth space (approx. 100 square feet) is only $25. You can supply your own tables or rent from Beasley for $5 each. Register on line at www.beasley.wsu.edu and click on the Garage Sale registration button. Set up is Friday, August 20, 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning starting at 6 a.m.news.wsu.edu
