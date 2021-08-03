Meet 'Baby Gronk': The 8-Year-Old Football Celebrity With An Eye On Longhorns?

DALLAS - Eight-year-old football celebrity Madden San Miguel steps out of a rumbling Lamborghini Huracán, with a "Baby Gronk" diamond chain around his neck, shouting "I don't play football because I love it, I play for the money!"

The Instagram video has been watched and shared thousands of times. It's a small snippet of the "Baby Gronk'' character, the third-grader who has a massive 208,000 followers on Instagram (run by his father). Whether it be a photo working out with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott or a viral video of Madden pulling a pickup truck, his page is nothing short of wildly entertaining.

From Frisco, Texas, Madden has unique experiences with professional athletes and rappers (hip hop star Boosie already signed Madden as a celebrity entertainer to Syndicate Marketing and Sports Management) but his real goal is clear - be the No. 1 selection in the NFL Draft.

In person, Madden, who is named after the popular video game, is friendly, kind, and surprisingly down-to-earth. Like many young boys, he plays football or basketball at recess, believes that girls have cooties, and likes to beat his friends at video games. His ability to turn it "on" for the camera is rare and so is his hunger to be the best.

Building for the future is all a part of Steve Sarkisian's plan for the Texas Longhorns. He and his staff have stayed aggressive on the recruiting trail, as they continue to gather top talent for 2022 and beyond... A pitch that has evolved now that Texas and Oklahoma have unanimously voted to formally accept invitations to join the SEC. A move that has future football stars, including Madden, looking at the Longhorns a little differently.

Get to know Madden, rising football star and social media sensation, a little bit better in the following Q and A:

Q: What did you eat for breakfast today?

Baby Gronk: Oatmeal, every day.

(Madden is on a strict diet, he says he has no junk food weaknesses)

Q: How did you get your nickname?

Baby Gronk: One time at recess, we were playing football - I'm bigger than everybody else - everybody was trying to tackle me but no one could and I ran with them on my back.

Q: You’ve met a lot of professional athletes... including Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Von Miller, CeeDee Lamb, Julius Randle, Melvin Gordon, Myles Turner… Who is your favorite Dallas Cowboys player you’ve met? Why?

Baby Gronk: Zeke, because he is a running back like me and I like his celebration.

*pauses to act Feed Zeke motion*

Q: What part of Zeke's game do you try to incorporate into your game?

Baby Gronk: I try to truck people and juke people like he does.

Q: How many yards will Zeke rush for this season?

Baby Gronk: 2,000 yards.

Q: What was the coolest part about visiting LSU for football camp and meeting head coach Ed Orgeron?

Baby Gronk: My favorite part is that (coach Orgeron) talks funny. He told me that I was the best football player he's ever seen.

Q: You have announced your commitment to the Oregon Ducks. What do you love about the Oregon football program?

Baby Gronk: I love their colors and I have a friend there, LaMichael James.

(James, an Oregon legend and former Heisman Trophy candidate, has coached Madden.)

Q: Might be before your time but the late, great, Kobe Bryant asked singer Brandy to be his prom date. Is there a celebrity you'd like to bring to your prom?

Baby Gronk: No.

Q: Do girls have cooties?

Baby Gronk: Yes.

Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Baby Gronk: I want to go to the NFL and be the first draft pick.

Q: What sets you apart from other football players your age? How big are you?

Baby Gronk: All they do is run to the outside, I like to juke. I'm 4-foot-9 and 88 pounds.

Q: Secret hobby?

Baby Gronk: Playing Madden.

Q: When you play, which team are you going with?

Baby Gronk: Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys. I beat my friend 103-20, once.

Q: Now that the Texas Longhorns are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC… Do they have a better chance to sign you?

Baby Gronk: Yes.

Q: Who will win the Super Bowl this year?

Baby Gronk: I think the Dallas Cowboys.

(Hot take, Cowboys are +3000 to win the Super Bowl odds by FanDuel)

Q: Gold medal or Super Bowl?

Baby Gronk: Super Bowl.

Q: What sport would you want to compete in for a gold medal?

Baby Gronk: Track - sprints.

Q: Lambo or Ferrari?

Baby Gronk: Lambo.

Q: Tik Tok dance or touchdown dance?

Baby Gronk: Touchdown dance.

Q: Hot dog or hamburger?

Baby Gronk: Neither. Turkey Burger.

Q: Would you rather win the home run derby or slam dunk contest?

Baby Gronk: Home run derby.

