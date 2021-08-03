Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Meet 'Baby Gronk': The 8-Year-Old Football Celebrity With An Eye On Longhorns?

By Bri Amaranthus
Posted by 
LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1LMU_0bGJQgc300

DALLAS - Eight-year-old football celebrity Madden San Miguel steps out of a rumbling Lamborghini Huracán, with a "Baby Gronk" diamond chain around his neck, shouting "I don't play football because I love it, I play for the money!"

The Instagram video has been watched and shared thousands of times. It's a small snippet of the "Baby Gronk'' character, the third-grader who has a massive 208,000 followers on Instagram (run by his father). Whether it be a photo working out with Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott or a viral video of Madden pulling a pickup truck, his page is nothing short of wildly entertaining.

From Frisco, Texas, Madden has unique experiences with professional athletes and rappers (hip hop star Boosie already signed Madden as a celebrity entertainer to Syndicate Marketing and Sports Management) but his real goal is clear - be the No. 1 selection in the NFL Draft.

In person, Madden, who is named after the popular video game, is friendly, kind, and surprisingly down-to-earth. Like many young boys, he plays football or basketball at recess, believes that girls have cooties, and likes to beat his friends at video games. His ability to turn it "on" for the camera is rare and so is his hunger to be the best.

Building for the future is all a part of Steve Sarkisian's plan for the Texas Longhorns. He and his staff have stayed aggressive on the recruiting trail, as they continue to gather top talent for 2022 and beyond... A pitch that has evolved now that Texas and Oklahoma have unanimously voted to formally accept invitations to join the SEC. A move that has future football stars, including Madden, looking at the Longhorns a little differently.

Get to know Madden, rising football star and social media sensation, a little bit better in the following Q and A:

Q: What did you eat for breakfast today?

Baby Gronk: Oatmeal, every day.

(Madden is on a strict diet, he says he has no junk food weaknesses)

Q: How did you get your nickname?

Baby Gronk: One time at recess, we were playing football - I'm bigger than everybody else - everybody was trying to tackle me but no one could and I ran with them on my back.

Q: You’ve met a lot of professional athletes... including Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Von Miller, CeeDee Lamb, Julius Randle, Melvin Gordon, Myles Turner… Who is your favorite Dallas Cowboys player you’ve met? Why?

Baby Gronk: Zeke, because he is a running back like me and I like his celebration.

*pauses to act Feed Zeke motion*

Q: What part of Zeke's game do you try to incorporate into your game?

Baby Gronk: I try to truck people and juke people like he does.

Q: How many yards will Zeke rush for this season?

Baby Gronk: 2,000 yards.

Q: What was the coolest part about visiting LSU for football camp and meeting head coach Ed Orgeron?

Baby Gronk: My favorite part is that (coach Orgeron) talks funny. He told me that I was the best football player he's ever seen.

Q: You have announced your commitment to the Oregon Ducks. What do you love about the Oregon football program?

Baby Gronk: I love their colors and I have a friend there, LaMichael James.

(James, an Oregon legend and former Heisman Trophy candidate, has coached Madden.)

Q: Might be before your time but the late, great, Kobe Bryant asked singer Brandy to be his prom date. Is there a celebrity you'd like to bring to your prom?

Baby Gronk: No.

Q: Do girls have cooties?

Baby Gronk: Yes.

Q: What do you want to be when you grow up?

Baby Gronk: I want to go to the NFL and be the first draft pick.

Q: What sets you apart from other football players your age? How big are you?

Baby Gronk: All they do is run to the outside, I like to juke. I'm 4-foot-9 and 88 pounds.

Q: Secret hobby?

Baby Gronk: Playing Madden.

Q: When you play, which team are you going with?

Baby Gronk: Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys. I beat my friend 103-20, once.

Q: Now that the Texas Longhorns are leaving the Big 12 for the SEC… Do they have a better chance to sign you?

Baby Gronk: Yes.

Q: Who will win the Super Bowl this year?

Baby Gronk: I think the Dallas Cowboys.

(Hot take, Cowboys are +3000 to win the Super Bowl odds by FanDuel)

Q: Gold medal or Super Bowl?

Baby Gronk: Super Bowl.

Q: What sport would you want to compete in for a gold medal?

Baby Gronk: Track - sprints.

Q: Lambo or Ferrari?

Baby Gronk: Lambo.

Q: Tik Tok dance or touchdown dance?

Baby Gronk: Touchdown dance.

Q: Hot dog or hamburger?

Baby Gronk: Neither. Turkey Burger.

Q: Would you rather win the home run derby or slam dunk contest?

Baby Gronk: Home run derby.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Sign up for your premium membership to LonghornsCountry.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

LonghornCountry

LonghornCountry

Austin, TX
268
Followers
616
Post
45K+
Views
ABOUT

LonghornCountry is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of University of Texas athletics

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oklahoma State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ezekiel Elliott
Person
Dak Prescott
Person
Ed Orgeron
Person
Julius Randle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cowboys#American Football#Instagram#The Texas Longhorns#Sec#Lsu#The Oregon Ducks#Heisman Trophy#Kansas City Chiefs#Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Ferrari#Tik Tok#Home Run Derby#The Longhorns Country
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dez Bryant Says Former Cowboys Star Is Not Doing Well

During the mid-2000s, running back Marion Barber earned himself a reputation for being one of the toughest ballcarriers in the NFL. After a strong college career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers, Barber went on to have a strong, although brief, stint at the professional level. Unfortunately, Barber has had a...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jerry Jones Has Brutally Honest Comment On Playing Tom Brady

The first game of the NFL’s 2021 regular season should be a great one. The 2021 NFL regular season will open with the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The Buccaneers are coming off a championship season in Year 1 of the Tom Brady era....
NFLCBS Sports

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott: Lost volume not likely to return

Elliott's workload and touch volume will be monitored closely to begin the season, DallasCowboys.com reports. Speaking to reporters Thursday, coach Mike McCarthy said the coaching staff had to "be cognizant of the long road" when it came to the team's bell cow running back. "We've got Tony Pollard, and Rico [Dowdle] has looked good," McCarthy said. "We've got some younger guys who can play and produce, so it's not necessary for Zeke to run the ball 25-30 times a game. When you get to December, January football, you want him to be in top form to be able to run the ball 25-30 times if needed." Elliott averaged 20.9 carries and 24.3 touches a game through his first four years in the NFL while Jason Garrett was in charge, but only 16.3 carries and 19.7 touches a game in 2020, McCarthy's first season at the helm for Dallas. Based on these comments, it doesn't sound like Elliott will be getting that lost volume back any time soon, but a healthier offensive line and more efficient offense around him should still allow him to rebound from last year's disappointing production.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Surprising Admission

The 1990s Dallas Cowboys are one of the greatest teams in NFL history, but they could have been even greater if not for the tumultuous relationship between owner Jerry Jones and head coach Jimmy Johnson. The Cowboys won two Super Bowls with Johnson – and one more in the 1990s...
NFLPosted by
CowboyMaven

Cowboys Star of the Game: A Leaner Lineman

There was not a whole lot to celebrate in the Dallas Cowboys' 16-3 loss over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Thursday night's Hall of Fame Game. However, one Cowboy's return to the field is a sign in the right direction and could be a big boost for the team this season.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Game coverage, Dak's baseball injury, Hall of Fame bias, Garrett's exit

The preseason kickoff game between the Cowboys and the Steelers was obviously the main course, but fans were also treated to a host of tasty side dishes as football made its return Thursday night. Lots of talk revolving around the Hall of Fame as the Classes of 2020 and 2021 prepare to be enshrined, so one longtime Dallas writer examined the perceived “Cowboys bias” in Canton and came away with an answer that may surprise some.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Cowboys Fans React To Troy Aikman’s Honest Admission

Troy Aikman spent his entire career playing for the Dallas Cowboys, but the Hall of Fame quarterback doesn’t hold back when discussing his old team. Earlier this weekend, Aikman expressed some doubt regarding Dak Prescott’s injury status. “The Cowboys are downplaying it, but I think when your franchise quarterback is...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Michael Gallup Contract News

It doesn’t sound like the Dallas Cowboys will be working out a contract extension with wide receiver Michael Gallup. According to Dallas Morning News reporter Michael Gehlken, the Cowboys plan on letting Gallup play out the season. Of course, that’s what the Cowboys did with Dak Prescott. The end result:...
NFLPosted by
CBS DFW

‘How ‘Bout Them Cowboys!’: Beloved Super Bowl-Winning Coach Jimmy Johnson Goes Into Hall Of Fame

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – As the beloved Super Bowl-winning coach of the Dallas Cowboys, Jimmy Johnson, would say: “How ’bout them Cowboys!”. Johnson, who in 1989 replaced Tom Landry, the only man to coach Dallas from the franchise’s inception in 1960, generally is credited with coining that phrase. He could take pride in it considering the Cowboys won two consecutive Super Bowls under his guidance, and took a third with the roster he put together even though Johnson had left the team in a dispute with owner Jerry Jones.
NFLESPN

Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions: Saturday's highlights for the 2020 and Centennial classes

CANTON, Ohio -- The Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2020 and the Centennial Class were formally enshrined Saturday night in Tom Benson Stadium. From Edgerrin James' call to avoid judgments on a person's appearance with the mic drop line of the night -- "my career started with gold teeth and ended with this gold jacket" -- to Steve Hutchinson's heartfelt, tearful thanks to his family and Steve Atwater asking all of his former teammates in the crowd to stand so he could thank each by name, the biggest enshrinement ceremony in the Hall's history was filled with gems.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Video Of This Aaron Rodgers Throw Is Going Viral

Earlier this week, Green Bay Packers quarterback (maybe?) Aaron Rodgers finally defeated Tom Brady. Just a few months after losing to Brady in the NFC title game, Rodgers exacted his revenge. The reigning NFL MVP and Bryson DeChambeau took down Brady and Phil Mickelson in “The Match” this week. Just...

Comments / 0

Community Policy