Amid pandemic, wine clubs offered a path to financial survival

IN EARLY JULY, a couple dozen people gathered on the patio of Surrell restaurant to celebrate the launch of a new subscription wine club, Bottles by Surrell. They mingled on the flagstone courtyard under Japanese-style pergolas, nibbling miniature tacos and duck rillettes on toast, while tasting their way through the club’s first monthly picks, poured by sommelier Zach Geballe, former wine director at Dahlia Lounge, which shuttered forever this past March.