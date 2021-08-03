The Complete Works of William Shakespeare! August 3-7 at Brice Station Vineyards!

Murphys, CA…Shakespeare on the Vine Theatre Company is producing a short engagement Benefit Show this summer from August 3-7 at 8pm. The impact COVID-19 had on this small theatre company was significant. The ticket sales from this summer’s benefit show will directly help the full-scale Shakespeare production the company is planning for the 2022 summer. The show is a popular parody play titled The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged), written by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield. The play originally premiered at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in 1987, went on to 9 record-breaking years in London’s West End, and has maintained its popularity for the last 30 years.