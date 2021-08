The women’s portion of the Olympic golf competition wrapped up on Saturday. Find out who the winners and losers were this week in Japan. Nelly Korda – Quite simply, Korda is the best player in the world right now. She lived up to her world No. 1 ranking by winning the gold medal this week. Her 67-62 start was enough to hold off a hard-charging field in the final round. Korda shows no signs of letting up in her domination of women’s golf.