Teams trending in opposite directions meet when the Chicago White Sox take on the Chicago Cubs in an interleague matchup on Friday afternoon. The White Sox (63-46), first in the American League Central, have opened up a 9.5 game lead over the second-place Cleveland Indians. The Cubs (52-58), fourth in the National League Central, are 3-7 in their last 10 games after trading away several of their best players at the trade deadline. The teams split six games a year ago. This will be their first meeting of 2021.