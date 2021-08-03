San Diego Padres vs Oakland Athletics 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews
Oakland Coliseum will host the opening series between the San Diego Padres and the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 9:40 PM EDT. The Padres split the four-game series with the Colorado Rockies, winning the opener and the final game while losing the middle two games. San Diego moved up to 61-47 following an 8-1 victory over the Rockies last Sunday. The Padres are third in the NL West standings and they are six and a half games behind the leading team of the league.www.tonyspicks.com
Comments / 0