Cleveland Indians vs Toronto Blue Jays 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

The Baltimore Orioles (38-67) will collide with the New York Yankees (56-49) in Game 2 of the AL East three-game competition at Yankee Stadium in The Bronx on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 7:05 PM ET. Baltimore split the four-game weekend series against the Detroit Tigers after losing the final installment at 2-6 on Sunday. The Orioles bowed to the Tigers in the opening match at 2-6 on Thursday but managed to get back and won the next two outings at 4-3 on Friday and 5-2 on Saturday. However, Baltimore failed to continue their success and lost the series finale. The Baltimore Orioles rebounded in the opening of the next series after scoring two runs in each of the 3rd, 4th, and 6th innings of the game. Baltimore also drove 11 hits in winning the first installment of a series against the New York Yankees on Monday. Starting Pitcher Jorge Lopez earned the victory after pitching for 6.0 innings and gave up only one earned run on one base hit but awarded five free bases with four strikeouts for the Orioles.