Minnesota Twins vs Cincinnati Reds 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

 5 days ago

The Minnesota Twins (44-62) will collide with the Cincinnati Reds (49-47) in a short two-game challenge at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 7:10 PM ET. Minnesota surrendered a three-game battle to the St. Louis Cardinals after splitting the first two installments but lost the series finale over the weekend. The Twins kneeled to the Cardinals in the opening round at 1-5 on Friday but bounced back after the team controlled the offense of St. Louis to just one run in an 8-1 triumph on Saturday. However, Minnesota lost their momentum after trailing a two-run lead in the 6th frame of the series finale and failed to score in the last three innings resulting in a 3-7 defeat on Sunday. Starter Michael Pineda went 4.0 innings pitched while giving away two earned runs on five base hits with one walk granted and struck out three hitters of the Cardinals in the losing effort.

