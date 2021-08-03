Chicago Cubs vs Colorado Rockies 8/3/2021 Picks Predictions Previews

Mets at Marlins—MLB pick is Miami Marlins +110. Getting the start for New York will be Rich Hill. The lefty In his two starts for New York as a traded player allowed seven earned runs in ten innings of work. He faced the Marlins earlier in the season allowing four earned runs in four innings. Braxton Garrett expected starter for Miami. Garrett has allowed two earned runs in each of his four starts. As Miami won the first two in this series the Mets have lost five of six and 31 of 53 on the road. Past ten games New York batting .223. Marlins bullpen has been sharp in this period with an ERA 2.30 and WHIP of 1.02. Play Miami +110.