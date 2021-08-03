Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

What are dark patterns? An online media expert explains

By Jasmine McNealy University of Florida
Bozeman Daily Chronicle
 3 days ago

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) Dark patterns are design elements that deliberately obscure, mislead, coerce and/or deceive website visitors into making unintended and possibly harmful choices. Dark patterns can be found in many kinds of sites and...

www.bozemandailychronicle.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Privacy Settings#Consumer Protection#Data Collection#University Of Florida
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
Related
InternetDesign Milk

How to Get Online Fast With the Help of a Squarespace Expert

A creative entrepreneur setting up shop online has to master many things at once: branding, photography, copywriting, coding, advertising – and that’s in addition to their “real” work, whether that’s mid century-inspired ceramics or interior design or portrait photography. Each one of those website skills can take a lifetime to learn, and might pull your attention away from doing the work you’re most passionate about. Maybe you have the time, desire and emotional bandwidth to learn the big topics, like excellent website design and search strategies, and the minutiae as well, from how best to incorporate your brand’s colors into your page layout to copy editing your About page. On the other hand, maybe you want to spend as much of your time as possible actually creating gorgeous portraits, unique ceramics or beautiful rooms for your clients and not sitting behind your laptop.
Personal FinanceMarin Independent Journal

Consumer tip: Seeing the light about dark patterns

Consumers who examine their credit card bills carefully may find charges for items and services they don’t remember purchasing. These are “dark patterns,” online interfaces used to trick consumers into signing up for recurring credit card charges or unintended purchases. Many of these tricks are illegal deceptive practices, while some slip just under the line of legality.
Relationship AdviceElite Daily

Experts Explain What It Means When Your Ex Watches Your IG Stories

Whether you're newly single or you've been broken up for a while, you may be wondering what it means when you realize, “Uh... my ex watches all my Instagram Stories.” Are they still in love with you? Are they watching your Stories while crying into a pint of ice cream, screaming your name and wishing they never let you go? Or does the fact that you realized, “My ex watches my Instagram Stories even though we broke up, like, a year ago,” not actually mean anything?
InternetNeowin

Mozilla calls out Facebook for its "counterproductive" approach to research

A few hours ago, Facebook announced that it is blocking platform access for the New York University (NYU) Ad Observatory, which was studying the impact of political ads on social media. The company claimed that the reason for the ban is that the researchers built a browser extension that breached user privacy and collected personal data without their consent. Despite Facebook offering data in a privacy-protective manner and warning the NYU Ad Observatory multiple times, the researchers continued using their extension for unauthorized data scraping. Now, Mozilla has voiced support for the research group and called out Facebook for its counterproductive approach to the issue at hand.
Internetmakeuseof.com

What Is The Shadow Web? Explained

In our day-to-day lives, most of us use the internet in pretty common ways: social media, writing, banking, shopping, and so on. However, the internet is far more than what we can access using Google, Bing, Chrome, or Edge. One of the layers lurking below is the elusive shadow web.
InternetWPBeginner

How to Allow Blog Users to Moderate Comments in WordPress

Do you want to allow blog users to moderate comments in WordPress?. It can be difficult for large blogs with many comments to keep up with the volume. A lot of blogs solve this by creating a separate user role just to manage all the comments. In this article, we’ll...
Internettearsheet.co

WTF is social commerce?

Klarna is steadily ramping up its stake in the social commerce industry. In mid-July, it acquired social shopping startup HERO in mid-July. Now, it’s moving ahead with plans to buy APPRL, an end-to-end influencer marketing software meant to help ecommerce brands connect with content creators. Klarna’s interest in the space begs the question — WTF is social commerce?
EducationInside Higher Ed

Facebook Disables NYU Research Accounts

Picture alliance/Contributor/Getty Images — Facebook disabled the accounts of several New York University researchers Tuesday, effectively ending a research project that examines how political advertisements target specific audiences on the popular social media platform. The NYU Ad Observatory project launched in September, two months before the 2020 presidential election, the...
InternetPosted by
The Atlantic

Facebook Cares About Privacy—But Only If You’re an Advertiser

Hospitals in the United States are again filling up with COVID-19 patients, most of whom have refused COVID-19 vaccinations, likely due in part to medical misinformation circulating online and on television. We are eight months removed from a violent attack on the nation’s capital, organized online and carried out by individuals who believe—incorrectly—that the 2020 election was stolen. The majority of Republicans polled believe that Donald Trump is the legitimate American president.
MindBodyGreen

Is It Better To Gua Sha In The Morning Or At Night? A TCM Expert Explains

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Gua sha is an ancient healing modality in Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) meant to increase circulation, move lymph, and clear stagnant energy (called chi). Historically and professionally, the technique is used to treat your whole body and aid immune function; but in the West, it's frequently touted for its ability to sculpt the skin and rejuvenate the face.
Softwarejournalofaccountancy.com

Ask the expert: What is an API?

An application programming interface (API) enables one application to use the information, functions, or features of another application. Q How and why are APIs used in tax, audit, and accounting?. A To understand, let’s look at everyday examples: (1) manage staff logins across multiple applications by syncing them with Active...
PodcastThrive Global

What’s Your August Energy Pattern?

1. Soul – Pick the energy pattern you want to give off. 2. Body – Change the way you use your body to give off higher vibes – If you are sitting, go for a walk or dance!. 3. Mind – Refocus your attention & change the words you are using to embody a higher vibration – Try swapping frustrated with a bit tickled.
Pharmaceuticalsdeseret.com

Moderna reveals how long its vaccine really protects people

Moderna has released some new findings of its coronavirus vaccine, saying that the vaccine’s protection does not wane after six months, the company said in a statement. Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine does not lose effectiveness after six months of protection. The vaccine developer said it will seek full approval...
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Daily Mail

Mother DELETES 14-year-old influencer daughter's social media account with 1.7 MILLION followers because 'it's not healthy' to judge yourself on 'online feedback'

The mother of a 14-year-old influencer in Brazil has taken a drastic step and deleted her daughter's social media accounts after describing TikTok and Instagram as 'unhealthy'. Mother Fernanda Rocha Kanner said she did not want her daughter Valentina judging herself on 'online feedback'. Valentina, known online as Nina Rios,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy