Competitor No. 392 won a bronze medal on beam. Simone Biles won the Tokyo Olympics.

By Barry Svrluga
Anchorage Daily News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO - At 6 p.m. Tuesday, competitor No. 392 stood on a mat, No. 323 to her right, No. 395 to her left, introductions to an empty arena up next. It’s the best way to think of what faced Simone Biles at Ariake Gymnastics Centre. Strip away the specter of the Tokyo Olympics, the five years of suffocating run-up, the scrutiny of and debate over her mental state and her willingness to compete. These were eight women in leotards, not “Simone” and “Sunisa” and “Flavia” - celebrities - but athletes with their identifying numbers affixed to their backs. Through that lens, this wasn’t the Olympic final on the beam, but a Saturday morning competition for kids - doughnuts and coffee for the parents off to the side. With the stands devoid of fans, it wasn’t such a stretch.

