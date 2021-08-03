Cancel
Immigration

Photo: Honduran Sisters

By Reason Staff
 4 days ago
Honduran sisters Chanel, 7, and Adriana, 10, await transportation to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande. The Department of Homeland Security reports that a record 15,918 unaccompanied children from Honduras, El Salvador, and Guatemala were encountered in March 2021 along the U.S.-Mexico border. The previous monthly high for such children arriving to the U.S. from the Northern Triangle region was 10,090 in May 2019.

