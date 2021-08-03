Cleveland Print Room Expands Its Leadership Team
In its 8 ½ years, the Cleveland Print Room has served as a hub for the photography community, bringing together everyone from high school students to some of the area’s veteran big-name shooters. Using the model the Zygote Press pioneered in the Cleveland area back in the 90s, CPR offers classes & workshops, a dark room for community use and a gallery that has displayed work of both local and internationally known photographers. It has encouraged photographers and those interested in photography to explore both digital and film, as well as antique processes.coolcleveland.com
