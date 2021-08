Our schools are opening this fall with 100% in-person teaching and learning and we are excited to welcome each of our students back to school! In order to make sure that we can provide in-person instruction, we must follow the requirements set out by Governor Inslee and the Washington State Health Department. These requirements include a variety of protections related to masking, social distancing, isolation, and quarantine rules. Most notably, students and staff will be required to wear masks while indoors to start the year. Please be assured we will continue to monitor the guidance from OSPI and the WA State Department of Health and will notify families and staff of any changes. In addition, we will provide more specific information on these health and safety measures next week through an update on our District Academic and Student Well-Being Recovery Plan.