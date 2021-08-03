Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

IMF Approves $650 Billion in Emergency Currency to Combat Pandemic

By Olivia Engling
indybay.org
 5 days ago

Washington DC – The IMF Board of Governors convened a special virtual session for final approval of $650 billion in emergency reserve currency or Special Drawing Rights. Eric LeCompte, Executive Director of the religious development organization Jubilee USA Network, releases the following statement on the IMF Board of Governors’ decision: “More than $200 billion of these new reserve funds will go to developing countries to support pandemic relief and recovery efforts. “While these resources are needed by developing countries, developing countries need more aid to get beyond the crisis. “Wealthy countries receive most of these emergency reserves and must donate them to developing countries." Read Jubilee USA's IMF COVID response letter calling for Special Drawing Rights aid with nearly 270 signatories here.

www.indybay.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Imf#Reserve Currency#Special Drawing Rights#Usa Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

IMF approves $689.5 mln for Cameroon to help with COVID-19 impact

DAKAR, July 29 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said on Thursday its board had approved a three-year financing deal for Cameroon worth $689.5 million to help the Central African nation’s economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and to support promised reforms. The arrangement allows for the immediate disbursement...
Businesstucsonpost.com

Russian economy recovering faster than expected from pandemic IMF

Russia's first-quarter GDP growth shows the economy is recovering from the Covid-19 pandemic at a quicker pace than expected, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The country's economy is forecast to grow 4.4% in 2021, the IMF said in its report on global economic development prospects, raising the estimate...
Public Healthcrossroadstoday.com

IMF OKs big increase in funds to alleviate pandemic impact

WASHINGTON (AP) — The governing body of the International Monetary Fund has approved a $650 billion expansion in the agency’s resources to support economically vulnerable countries battling the coronavirus pandemic and the economic downturn it has caused. The 190-nation lending institution said Monday that its board of governors approved the...
Public Healthraleighnews.net

IMF approves largest SDR allocation in history to combat COVID-19 crisis

WASHINGTON, Aug. 3 (Xinhua) -- The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a new general allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) equivalent to 650 billion U.S. dollars, the largest in the IMF's history, in an effort to boost global liquidity amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released Monday.
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

IMF nations approve record US$650 billion to aid virus fight

(Aug 3): The International Monetary Fund approved the biggest resource injection in its history, with US$650 billion meant to help nations deal with mounting debt and the fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic. The creation of the reserve assets -- known as special drawing rights -- is the first since the...
Public HealthBirmingham Star

Global current account balances widened by COVID-19 pandemic: IMF

WASHINGTON, Aug. 2 (Xinhua) -- Global reaction to the COVID-19 pandemic further widened global current account balances, which would have continued to decline if not for the crisis, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said Monday. Global current account balances - the sum of absolute deficits and surpluses among all countries...
EconomyInternational Business Times

IMF Officially Approves $650 Bn New Reserves For Member Countries

The IMF board of governors on Monday greenlit a $650 billion increase in cash reserves for member nations, the last step in an initiative to boost liquidity for the most vulnerable countries. The move increases by 456 billion the stock of Special Drawing Rights (SDR), the International Monetary Fund's currency,...
WorldPosted by
Reuters

IMF cuts emerging Asia growth forecast on COVID-19 resurgence

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday cut this year's economic growth forecast for emerging Asia, as a spike in coronavirus cases from new variants and slow vaccinations cloud the region's recovery prospects. The downgrade, which contrasted with an upward revision in the IMF's forecast for...
MarketsCoinTelegraph

IMF intends to 'ramp up' digital currency monitoring

The International Monetary Fund, or IMF, plans to “step up” its monitoring of digital currencies, according to a report by Reuters. This intent, as published in an IMF paper Thursday, details how the fund plans to “manage this far-reaching and complex transition” toward a digitized economy. “Rapid technological innovation is...
CurrenciesZDNet

Bitcoin as your national currency? Bad idea, says the IMF

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has warned countries against digital currency plans if they're planning to use cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin as national currency. The IMF's blogpost, published on Monday, doesn't name any country or region, but many countries, including China, Japan, the US, Australia, Canada and the UK, have been exploring various implementations of digital currencies issued by their respective central banks — CBDCs or digital sovereign currencies.
Businessbitcoinmagazine.com

IMF Issues New Warning Against Using Crypto Assets As National Currency

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) sent out a warning, telling us that using crypto assets as national currency would be “a step too far.” Personally, I think a step too far is the existence of an unaccountable, global body that imposes an unsustainable monetary system on the entire word, but that’s just me. Leaving that aside, let’s look at the IMF’s arguments and see if they hold any weight.
Currenciescryptopotato.com

Cryptoassets as National Currency Is Risky, Says The IMF

The International Monetary Fund believes that virtual assets have a long way until they become suitable for national currencies. The International Monetary Fund opined that risks and costs outweigh the potential benefits of digital assets. They can also be highly volatile, and thus their implementation as national currencies is not suitable for now.
U.S. PoliticsKABC

WH Official: 50% Of Americans Fully Vaccinated

(Washington, DC) — Fifty-percent of Americans are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus. That’s according to a tweet from the White House COVID-19 Data Director. Cyrus Shahpar also said there were more than half a million newly vaccinated Americans in the latest report. The number of individuals who have decided to roll up their sleeves for the first time has increased eleven-percent from the previous week.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, This Is When a Booster Will "Be Necessary"

As the Delta variant continues to threaten everyone across the U.S., many people who received the jab are left wondering how long and how completely they are protected from the virus. And if you got the Moderna vaccine, there's now some more insight. The pharmaceutical company just released a statement detailing recent research that found that its COVID vaccine continues to be effective at least six months after the second dose, though the level or protection does shift slightly and the Delta variant could further reduce it. The data has now reignited a conversation about when Moderna recipients will need a booster shot.

Comments / 0

Community Policy