As lawyers and members of society we recognize the importance of being able to attend and succeed in law school. The goal of equity and inclusion in the legal system requires diverse representation in law school which leads to diverse representation in the legal profession. We are at a critical point in time where the pandemic has further crystallized how historically marginalized communities are disparately impacted by individual and systemic racism and oppression. Pipeline programs are essential to help ensure that students already on the margins do not fall out of the pipeline.