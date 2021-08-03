Cancel
Salt Lake City, UT

Utah Medical Products, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. SALT LAKE CITY, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 3, 2021 / Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD) announces that its Board of Directors approved a quarterly cash dividend of twenty-eight and one-half cents ($.285) per share of common stock payable on October 5, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 16, 2021. This is about a 2% increase over the dividend declared in the same quarter of the prior year.

