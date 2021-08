Masks are back, some hospitals are filling up again and there’s little question who is causing the latest resurgence of COVID-19 in the U.S. Unvaccinated Americans are rapidly becoming sick from the ultra-contagious delta variant. And they’re often getting extremely ill: More than 97% of people being hospitalized for COVID-19 in mid-July were unvaccinated, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.