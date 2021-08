Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-0.48 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.78-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.62 billion.Hanesbrands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.680-$1.760 EPS.