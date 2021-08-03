U.S. Coffee Consumers Now Expect an Elevated Coffee Experience At and Away from Home

It's been a long, busy summer here at Sprudge, and we're far from done. As the 2021 Build-Outs of Coffee season rolls on with daily features on cafes under construction or newly opened around the world, we're taking a moment today to take a closer look at another new project for summer 2021. Fellow—presenting sponsor of the 2021 Build-Outs of Coffee—have been busy as the bee themselves over the last few months, gearing up to roll out a new project in their growing constellation of coffee gear and design lifestyle. In partnership with Fellow, we're taking a closer look at Fellow Drops, a text-to-order subscription service geared towards discovering new roasters and bringing delicious coffee straight to your door.