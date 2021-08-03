Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

U.S. Coffee Consumers Now Expect an Elevated Coffee Experience At and Away from Home

Stamford Advocate
 5 days ago

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. Coffee is the fuel that many U.S. consumers turn to daily to get the day started, keep it going, and sometimes to escape from it. Wherever there is coffee, coffee-loving consumers will find it. They prepare and drink coffee at home, buy it from coffeehouses, restaurants, foodservice outlets, convenience and grocery stores, and vending machines. According to The NPD Group, last year, consumers drank approximately 44.5 billion servings of coffee, spent $2 billion on coffee makers and accessories for in-home brewing, and made 6.3 billion visits to order coffee at foodservice outlets.

www.stamfordadvocate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gourmet Coffee#Coffee Shops#Coffee Makers#Food Drink#Prweb#French#The Npd Group Npd#Apac#Twitter#Npdgroup
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksTechRadar

Black Friday coffee machine deals 2021: what to expect this year

When it comes to buying a new coffee maker, Black Friday coffee machine deals are generally worth the wait. Plenty of popular coffee makers dropped to their lowest prices ever over the holiday shopping period, and we’re expecting more of the same this year. Once the sales start, we’ll be tracking all the best Black Friday coffee maker deals here on this page.
Food & Drinkssprudge.com

Inside Fellow Drops, The New SMS Coffee Subscription From Fellow

It's been a long, busy summer here at Sprudge, and we're far from done. As the 2021 Build-Outs of Coffee season rolls on with daily features on cafes under construction or newly opened around the world, we're taking a moment today to take a closer look at another new project for summer 2021. Fellow—presenting sponsor of the 2021 Build-Outs of Coffee—have been busy as the bee themselves over the last few months, gearing up to roll out a new project in their growing constellation of coffee gear and design lifestyle. In partnership with Fellow, we're taking a closer look at Fellow Drops, a text-to-order subscription service geared towards discovering new roasters and bringing delicious coffee straight to your door.
Public HealthPizza Marketplace

Pandemic pushes home coffee consumption, sustains interest in gourmet products

At-home coffee consumption jumped from 73% to 81% during the pandemic over foodservice coffee consumption, according to research from The NPD Group. Sales of espresso machines, French presses and cold brew makers grew by double-digits in the year ending May 2021 compared to the same period a year ago, according to a press release on the research.
Food & Drinksprogressivegrocer.com

Meritage Coffee

Meritage Coffee is a Premier level, 100% Organic and Fair Trade Certified, brand. We only use the highest grade available for coffee, Grade 1, otherwise known as “Specialty” Grade. Through the separate roasting of distinct single origin beans and then artfully blending those separate roasts and beans together, Meritage Coffee achieves a flavor profile that is uniquely balanced, yet richer and fuller across the palate all while remaining true to the nuances of each bean’s origin.
LifestylePosted by
TheSpoon

Spinn Extracts $20M from Investors for its Connected Coffee Machine and Marketplace

Spinn, the makers of the connected coffee machine that uses centrifugal force when making a morning cup of joe, has raised $20 million in new funding. TechCrunch was first to report the news this morning, writing that the new round was led by Spark Capital with participation from Amazon’s Alexa Fund, Bar 9 Ventures and other existing investors. This brings the total amount raised by Spinn to $37 million.
Food & DrinksCanyon News

How To Set-Up A Coffee Brewing Station In Your Home Office

UNITED STATES—Working from home is the new normal for plenty of people. There are some things many people still miss about the office, with the coffee maker being one of them. You can still enjoy a great cup of coffee at home without buying expensive ones from Starbucks. If you...
Economycountry1037fm.com

Bad News Coffee Lovers- Coffee Prices Expected To Spike

Bad news coffee lovers, coffee prices are expected to spike. As cold weather threatens in Brazil coffee lovers may start paying a little more for their favorite beverage. Arabica coffee prices are expected to raise more while its country of origin, Brazil, experiences a cold-weather surge. The price of Arabica...
Food & Drinkssprudge.com

Coffee Basics: What Is Robusta Coffee?

Robusta coffee (be it a bean, brewed in the cup, or the plant itself) refers to coffee that comes from the plant species Coffea canephora. Coffea canephora is one of the two primary species of coffee plants cultivated around our world, the other being Coffea arabica, or “Arabica” coffee, of which Coffea canephora, along with Coffea eugenioides, is actually a parent.
Food & Drinksgentside.co.uk

Chase away mosquitoes with this life-changing coffee remedy

Let’s face it, we all love the summer season but if there’s one major drawback to the hot months, it’s the mosquitoes. If you’re also tired of getting munched on by these feisty little beasts, you’ll be happy to know that we’ve found quite an effective tip to chase them away.
Food & Drinks983thecoast.com

Coffee Talk from Honor Credit Union – Friday, July 30

National Get Gnarly Day: The last Friday of July is celebrated as a day to embrace new ideas and toss out old ways. Maybe time for a summer resolution?. The end of July is here … and that means summer is quickly coming to an end. Have you done everything you wanted to do this summer? There’s still time to get you summer bucket list done …
Food & Drinkspackagingimpressions.com

A Luxurious and Innovative Package Enhances this Coffee Experience

On today's episode of POW!, we're taking a look at the packaging for Copper Cow Coffee, a brand that has burst onto the scene with its at-home sets for making your own Vietnamese coffee. The brand features a luxurious foil throughout its folding carton, and makes brewing this coffee at home easy with some amazing packaging innovations stored inside flexible pouches. If there is a package that you would like to see featured on a future episode of POW!, contact Cory Francer at cfrancer@napco.com.
Southlake, TXPosted by
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Jane launches coffee bar in Southlake, full menu expected soon

The coffee bar at Jane is now open daily in Southlake with full wine and cocktail service to come near the end of August. The gathering space began a soft opening in July at 1151 E. Southlake Blvd., Ste. 390, and is offering wine and cocktails Wednesday through Saturday evenings. Coffee is provided by La Colombe Coffee Roasters, and the restaurant will also feature a rotating selection of charcuterie boards, small bites and more in an upscale atmosphere. 817-424-5263. www.meetatjane.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy