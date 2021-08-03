Remembering when homes and tractors came in kits

I’ve always loved the Olympics. For some of the sports, the rules are very defined and clear-cut and for others, there are a lot of judgment calls. For some sports I’m not always sure exactly how things are scored or what the penalties are for. To me, a sport like track is often times is very defined. Everyone has a starting line, and the gun goes off and everyone runs to a finish line. The timing system tells everyone exactly how long it took to get from point A to point B.