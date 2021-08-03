Remembering when homes and tractors came in kits

A lot has changed in the agriculture sector in the last decade. And farm country’s cybersecurity bill has come duein a big way. A (virtual) presentation (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zpouLO-GXLo) at the annual DEF CON hacking conference (https://defcon.org/) in Las Vegas on Sunday described a host of serious, remotely exploitable holes in software and services by U.S. agricultural equipment giants John Deere and Case IH, The Security Ledger reports. (https://securityledger.com/2021/08/def-con-security-holes-in-deere-case-ih-shine-spotlight-on-agriculture-cyber-risk/) Together, the security flaws and misconfigurations could have given nation-state hackers access to Deere’s global product infrastructure, sensitive customer and third party data and, potentially, the ability to remotely access critical farm equipment like planters and harvesters that are the lynchpin of the U.S. food chain.
Comments / 0