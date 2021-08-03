Cancel
People ratchet up feelings of burnout in stressed out fawns

By Jeff Mulhollem-Penn State
Futurity
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInteractions between white-tailed deer fawns and predators suggest people aren’t the only ones to feel burnout. Prey animals feel it, too. “And you can understand why they do,” says Asia Murphy, who recently graduated with a doctorate from Penn State’s Intercollege Graduate Degree Program in Ecology. “Less than half of whitetail fawns live to see their first birthday, and many are killed by predators, such as coyotes, black bears, and bobcats. Fawns instinctively ‘know’ they are in constant danger.”

