When Maria Moeller went into the operating room for the cancer occupying her abdomen, her husband, Ron Moeller, followed behind with a weight of uncertainty. The Moellers, a retired Helena couple, joined a health care sharing ministry in 2017, two years before Maria Moeller’s surgery. Generally, such organizations are formed by religious organizations to allow members to share health care costs among themselves, typically at a cheaper monthly cost than insurance; for the Moellers, the health care sharing plan cost roughly half of their insurance plan. The size of health care ministries can fall anywhere between a small church community and a nationwide organization.