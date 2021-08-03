Cancel
Congress & Courts

Fighting for farmers in the U.S. Senate

By Sen. Amy Klobuchar
AG Week
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFarmfest is the perfect opportunity to come together and celebrate the strength of Minnesota’s farmers and ranchers. When I first came to the Senate, my number one request was to be on the Agriculture Committee. The reason was simple: I wanted to work on behalf of our rural communities. Even in the face of tough times — a global pandemic, volatile energy and commodity markets, and extreme weather events like droughts and wildfires — our farmers have risen to the challenge of feeding the world, fueling our country, and powering our economy.

