FORT WAYNE PARKS ANNOUNCES POOL CLOSING SCHEDULE

August 3, 2021 - As pool staff returns to school in the coming weeks, Northside and McMillen Pools will close for the season on Saturday, August 7.

The City’s free Water Playgrounds will remain open at this time. Water Playgrounds are located at the following parks:

Franklin School Park

1903 St. Marys Avenue

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Buckner Park

6114 Bass Road

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

McCormick Park

2300 Raymond & Holly

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Memorial Park

2301 Maumee & Glasgow

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Promenade Park

202 W. Superior Street

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Robert E. Meyers Park

Inside North Gate of Parkview Field on Jefferson Blvd.

Hours: Open to public 9 am – 5 pm on days without scheduled events

Shoaff Park

6401 St. Joe Rd.

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Kreager Park (Taylor’s Dream)

7225 North River Road

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

Waynedale Park

2900 Koons & Elzey

Hours: 9 am – 9 pm

For more information, log on to www.fortwayneparks.org.