Franklin County Visitors Bureau Highlights Franklin County Gold -- The Chambersburg Peach!

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (PRWEB) August 03, 2021. The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites the public to enjoy Franklin County’s 100-year-old sweet, golden treasure, Chambersburg Peaches! Near and far, Chambersburg is known for delectable, juicy peaches found in many orchards in and around the South-Central Pennsylvania county. What makes these peaches so desirable? Franklin County has the rich soil and ideal climate for these sought-after peaches, such as the Redhaven peach, often compared to the Georgia peach. Other well-loved peaches that are in peak harvest through Labor Day are the Donut Peach, White Peach, Cresthaven, Sunhigh, and Baby Gold with freestone, cling-free and clingstone varieties.