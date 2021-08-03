Cancel
Rep. Waltz blasts Biden admin for withdrawing troops from Afghanistan while Navy veteran remains Taliban hostage

By The Journal Editorial Report
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 5 days ago

Fox News

Fox News

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#Taliban#Veteran
Related
MilitaryNew York Post

B-52s lead new US airpower onslaught to stop Taliban advances in Afghanistan

The United States was sending B-52 bombers, AC-130 gunships and fighter jets into Afghanistan Saturday to turn back dramatic recent advances by the Taliban. The Boeing B-52 Stratofortress bombers, the mainstay of American strategic airpower since 1952, were flying into Afghanistan from al-Udeid airbase in Qatar, The Times of London reported, citing Defense Department sources.
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. evacuation of Afghans likely to drag on after American troops leave

WASHINGTON — A planned U.S. evacuation of a small group of Afghan interpreters will likely drag on even after the last American troops withdraw from the country by the end of August, according to numbers provided by the Biden administration — and some may have to wait more than two years to get out.
MilitaryMarietta Daily Journal

US calls in airstrikes to defend Afghan allies amid withdrawal

WASHINGTON — U.S. military aircraft have been hitting ground targets in Afghanistan in an effort to protect allies, according to U.S. Central Command, as the Taliban makes rapid advances in the void left by withdrawing U.S. and North Atlantic Treaty Organization troops. “U.S. forces have conducted several airstrikes in defense...
PoliticsNew York Post

Taliban takes control of cities in Afghanistan ahead of US withdrawal

The Taliban on Sunday took hold of two major cities in Afghanistan, sparking “total chaos” ahead of the complete US troop withdrawal from the country at the end of the month, according to reports. The Islamist militant group captured government buildings in Kunduz, a northeastern city, and in Sar-e Pul,...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: Biden administration expands Afghan refugee program | Culture war comes for female draft registration | US launches third Somalia strike in recent weeks

Happy Monday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The Biden administration is making more Afghans eligible to resettle in the United States...
WorldMother Jones

Afghanistan’s Pandemic Response Falters as US Troops Withdraw

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. This story was originally published by Undark and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Last month, Ajmal Omari found himself stuck in a taxi, waiting at one...
WorldFox News

Biden May Produce a Taliban Victory in Afghanistan

©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. All market data delayed 20 minutes. New Privacy Policy - New Terms of Use (What's New) - FAQ.
U.S. PoliticsRoanoke Times

Zangana: U.S. right to withdraw from Afghanistan

The U.S troops’ withdrawal from Afghanistan has resulted in strengthening the Taliban and, hence, recapturing some areas from the Afghan government and executing military personnel. The predicted consequence of the U.S. leaving Afghanistan was not ambiguous. The sacrifices of American soldiers and wasting of taxpayers’ money should come to an...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Los Angeles Times

Letters to the Editor: Withdrawing from Afghanistan is a choice — the right one

To the editor: Jonah Goldberg’s column “Accepting unconditional defeat in Afghanistan is a choice — and a bad one,” failed to note two unavoidable facts. First, the mission presented to the U.S. public in 2001 was accomplished more than 10 years ago with the death of Osama bin Laden. Second, President Bush’s nation-building effort was never fully supported by the Afghan people, rendering success impossible.
MilitaryVoice of America

The Inside Story-US Military Withdrawal from Afghanistan-Episode 0

After nearly 20 years, the United States military is exiting Afghanistan. VOA Pentagon Correspondent Carla Babb hosts The Inside Story to examine how the withdrawal is taking place, the continued fight against terrorism, and the impact on Afghanistan's government, military, and society. Airdate: July 28, 2021.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

San Antonio veterans who served in Afghanistan share mixed feelings about withdrawal of U.S. military troops

Images of United States military forces withdrawing from Afghan frustrate Army veteran James Pobanz. A construction engineer, Pobanz was deployed twice, from 2007-2008 and 2011-2012, in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. His unit improved roads, installed wells for local villages, set concrete pads for homes and built schools near Forward Operating Base Sharana in Eastern Afghanistan.

