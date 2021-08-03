Cancel
Sports

What Olympian Caeleb Dressel ate for his 1st cheat meal after winning 5 gold medals in Tokyo

By Kelly McCarthy
ABC News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCaeleb Dressel is back in the U.S. after he made a huge splash in Tokyo with five gold medals, two Olympic records and one world record. From shedding tears of joy at the poolside podium while the National Anthem rang through the arena to poker nights with teammates and sipping on Coke floats in the dining hall of the Olympic village, the Team USA superstar has no shortage of standout moments, both big and small.

Florida StateTODAY.com

Caeleb Dressel’s family join TODAY live from Florida

U.S. swimmer Caeleb Dressel’s parents, wife and sisters join TODAY live from Universal Orlando in Florida, where they’re cheering him on as he competes in the Tokyo Olympics. “He’s just a fun-loving goofball,” says Dressel’s wife, Meghan. “His energy is infectious.” She also talks about his Lego hobby.July 28, 2021.
CelebritiesPosted by
StyleCaster

Sorry, Caeleb Dressel Isn’t Single—Meet His Wife & High School Sweetheart

If there was an Olympic medal for the most supportive spouse, Caeleb Dressel‘s wife would most certainly take home the gold. The 24-year-old Olympic swimmer’s partner has been by his side—both virtually and beyond—throughout his journey at the Tokyo Olympics. But many fans are just finding out about her for the first time after watching her cheer him on from the sidelines. Caeleb’s wife, Meghan Haila, watched on from home in Florida while her husband competed in six different events at the Tokyo Summer Games. But it was her reaction to one event in particular that captured the hearts of audiences...
Musicthefocus.news

Who is Caeleb Dressel’s wife? Meet Olympic swimmer's childhood sweetheart Meghan Haila

“The next Michael Phelps”, aka “the next American Aquaman”, aka American freestyle and butterfly swimmer Caeleb Dressel, is a multiple record holder and two-time Olympic gold medalist, but he’s not a fan of the spotlight. He married his high school sweetheart, Meghan Haila, on Valentine’s Day Eve – so, who is Caeleb Dressel’s wife of five months, Meghan Haila Dressel?
Swimming & SurfingChannel 6000

Olympic gold medalist says swim races ‘not clean’

Caeleb Dressel is pretty much invincible when he has a lane to himself. Well, that’s too much for even the world’s greatest swimmer to overcome with two laps of the pool. On a morning of mixed emotions and chaotic racing at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, Dressel set a world record in the 100-meter butterfly, but was basically doomed before he even dove into the pool on the new mixed relay last Saturday.
Swimming & SurfingYardbarker

Watch: Caeleb Dressel goes viral for crazy vertical jump

Caeleb Dressel has already impressed the world with his swimming performance at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. But the 24-year-old is also impressing folks outside the swimming world thanks to his crazy vertical jump. A video of Dressel leaping by the swimming pool went viral. It shows just how...
SportsPosted by
The Spun

Caeleb Dressel Has Blunt Response To Michael Phelps Comparisons

Caeleb Dressel has been sensational thus far at the Tokyo Olympics, and as a result, he’s being compared to the best swimmer in American history. Earlier this week, Dressel earned his first individual Olympic gold medal. He edged out Kyle Chalmers for first place in the 100-meter freestyle with a record time of 47.02 seconds.
SportsNew York Post

Caeleb Dressel was miserable during Olympic dominance

Dominating the Olympics may not be as enjoyable as it seems. American swimmer Caeleb Dressel, fresh off a record-tying Olympic performance in which he captured gold medals in each of his five races, told reporters that he is “pretty over swimming” following his final win on Sunday. “This is not...
Swimming & SurfingPosted by
E! News

Why Olympic Swimmer Caeleb Dressel Doesn’t Want You Comparing Him to Michael Phelps

Watch: 2020 Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony: Must-See Moments. A week into the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games and it's obvious swimmer Caeleb Dressel has made a splash. So far, he's nabbed a gold medal in the men's 4x100 meter freestyle relay and has secured his spot in the upcoming 100 meter freestyle final. Not to mention, fans everywhere are swooning over the 6-foot-3, tattooed athlete. With the victory and attention, many are hailing him as the next Michael Phelps. Except, the 24-year-old—dubbed the fastest swimmer in the world—thinks that comparison, er, sinks.
SportsNBC Sports

11 Breakout Stars for Team USA at the Tokyo Olympics

Team USA stars like Katie Ledecky and Allyson Felix continued to add to their legacies at the Tokyo Olympics. But the Games also saw American athletes who may not have been household names beforehand capture the spotlight on the world’s biggest stage. Whether it was Caeleb Dressel in the pool...
Swimming & Surfinguticaphoenix.net

Olympics swimming results: Updated 2021 medal winners for every event

The greatest swimmers in the world have converged on the Tokyo Aquatics Center and they’re ready to compete for the most prestigious international athletics hardware. Past medalists Katie Ledecky, Penny Oleksiak, Caeleb Dressel and Brent Hayden will be among the hundreds of swimming stars pursuing bronze, silver and, of course, gold medals.

