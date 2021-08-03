The Coziest Kids Clothes for Back-to-School

Ashley Britton

If you’ve taken even the smallest break from having fun in the sun and peeked into any clothing or big box stores this summer, then you’ll know that stores are stocked — from back-to-school clothing to back-to-school supplies, back-to-school shopping is in full swing! And yes, back-to-school shopping can be done the traditional in-person way. But then there’s the ever-present option of shopping online. That’s where Amazon steps in — with quick, easy ordering and returning, you can still get all the back-to-school clothes you need, minus having to wait for a fitting room or wade through racks of sale items to find your kid’s size.

After this past pandemic year, pretty much all of us have gotten used to working and zoom-schooling in leggings, T-shirts, even — yes, we’ll admit it — pajamas. But since it’s socially unacceptable to wear a Snuggie out in public (why, we’ll never know) the next best thing is school-appropriate clothing that’s still super comfy — so that your kiddo feel like they’re wearing a blanket (or hug) all day. The best (and worst) part of Amazon shopping, of course, is all the hundreds and hundreds of choices, so for those of us who have a hard time making decisions (*slowly raises hand*) we’ve narrowed the options down to the coziest back-to-school clothes from preschool on up. With these key pieces, your kid is guaranteed to be the most comfortable. Whether kids are roaming the halls of their school (in a mask, please!) or hanging in your backyard on the weekends, these super-soft clothes will suit them. After all, they’re all as cozy as pajamas.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.