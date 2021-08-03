CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands with Two New Locations in Arkansas
August 03, 2021 // Franchising.com // Independence, OH - The CPR Cell Phone Repair Franchise is proud to welcome two new locations to its network: CPR West Little Rock and CPR Bryant. As the fastest-growing and largest repair franchise in the nation, the network is thrilled to expand its footprint in Arkansas. CPR congratulates store owner Lauren Strout on converting to the CPR network and bringing us two new stores!www.franchising.com
