East Providence announces trash collection schedule change for Victory Day
East Providence, RI — The City of East Providence Dept. of Public Works has announced that due to the Victory Day Holiday on Monday, August 9, 2021 there will be no rubbish or yard waste collection. Monday’s rubbish and yard waste will be collected on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 and collections for the remainder of the week will be delayed by one day. Residents are asked to have containers at the curb by 6 a.m. for collection.reportertoday.com
