Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

New viable means of storing information for quantum technologies?

Science Daily
 6 days ago

Quantum information could be behind the next technological revolution. By analogy with the bit in classical computing, the qubit is the basic element of quantum computing. However, demonstrating the existence of this information storage unit and using it remains complex, and hence limited. An international research team used theoretical calculations to show that it is possible to realize a new type of qubit, in which information is stored in the oscillation amplitude of a carbon nanotube.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Computing#Quantum Information#Quantum Physics#Quantum Computation#Quantum State#Cnrs#Universit De Bordeaux#The University Of Chicago
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Related
Sciencearxiv.org

Quantum Information Effects

We study the two dual quantum information effects to manipulate the amount of information in quantum computation: hiding and allocation. The resulting type-and-effect system is fully expressive for irreversible quantum computing, including measurement. We provide universal categorical constructions that semantically interpret this arrow metalanguage with choice, starting with any rig groupoid interpreting the reversible base language. Several properties of quantum measurement follow in general, and we translate quantum flow charts into our language. The semantic constructions turn the category of unitaries between Hilbert spaces into the category of completely positive trace-preserving maps, and they turn the category of bijections between finite sets into the category of functions with chosen garbage. Thus they capture the fundamental theorems of classical and quantum reversible computing of Toffoli and Stinespring.
MarketsMedagadget.com

Global Health Information Exchange Market Technology Trend, Innovation & Growth Rate

Health information exchange (HIE) is the mobilization of healthcare information electronically, across organizations within a region, community/hospital system. The HIE comprises the digital storage of health-related information amidst the different bodies according to nationally recognized standards. HIE directs to ease the access & recovery of clinical data to provide safer, effective, efficient, patient -centered care.
ComputersHPCwire

PsiQuantum Closes $450M Funding Round to Build Commercially Viable Quantum Computer

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 27, 2021 — PsiQuantum has raised $450 million in Series D funding to build a commercially viable quantum computer. The funding round was led by funds and accounts managed by BlackRock, along with participation from insiders including Baillie Gifford and M12 – Microsoft’s venture fund – and new investors including Blackbird Ventures and Temasek. PsiQuantum has now raised a total of $665 million in funding to date.
EngineeringNature.com

Uncovering recent progress in nanostructured light-emitters for information and communication technologies

Semiconductor nanostructures with low dimensionality like quantum dots and quantum dashes are one of the best attractive and heuristic solutions for achieving high performance photonic devices. When one or more spatial dimensions of the nanocrystal approach the de Broglie wavelength, nanoscale size effects create a spatial quantization of carriers leading to a complete discretization of energy levels along with additional quantum phenomena like entangled-photon generation or squeezed states of light among others. This article reviews our recent findings and prospects on nanostructure based light emitters where active region is made with quantum-dot and quantum-dash nanostructures. Many applications ranging from silicon-based integrated technologies to quantum information systems rely on the utilization of such laser sources. Here, we link the material and fundamental properties with the device physics. For this purpose, spectral linewidth, polarization anisotropy, optical nonlinearities as well as microwave, dynamic and nonlinear properties are closely examined. The paper focuses on photonic devices grown on native substrates (InP and GaAs) as well as those heterogeneously and epitaxially grown on silicon substrate. This research pipelines the most exciting recent innovation developed around light emitters using nanostructures as gain media and highlights the importance of nanotechnologies on industry and society especially for shaping the future information and communication society.
EngineeringHPCwire

New RIKEN Center to Focus on Quantum Computing

July 29, 2021 — The RIKEN Center for Quantum Computing, which was established on the institute’s main campus in April, as part of Japan’s national strategy for innovation in quantum information technology, is focusing on basic research in the area of quantum information, as well as research targeted at creating quantum computing systems using superconducting qubits as well as other types of qubits.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MyChesCo

Energy Dept. Awards $73 Million for Materials and Chemical Sciences Research to Advance Quantum Science and Technology

29 Projects Led by National Labs and Universities Will Enhance Energy, Economic, and National Security. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) recently announced $73 million in funding to advance quantum information science (QIS) research to help scientists better understand the physical world and harness nature to benefit people and society. The 29 projects will study the materials and chemical processes needed to develop the next generation of quantum smart devices and quantum computing technology— critical tools to solving the most pressing and complex challenges, from climate change to national security.
Ohio Stateosu.edu

Ohio State joins national initiative to accelerate innovation in quantum technology

The Ohio State University has joined the Chicago Quantum Exchange, a growing intellectual hub for the research and development of quantum technology. The exchange, based at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, announced the addition today of Ohio State and the Weizmann Institute of Science as partners, referring to both as world-leading research institutions at the forefront of quantum information science and engineering.
Chicago, ILuchicago.edu

Chicago Quantum Exchange adds new international and regional partners

The Chicago Quantum Exchange, a growing hub for the research and development of quantum technology that is based at the University of Chicago’s Pritzker School of Molecular Engineering, has added to its community two world-leading research institutions at the forefront of quantum information science and engineering: the Weizmann Institute of Science and The Ohio State University.
PhysicsAPS physics

Skyrmion Qubits: A New Class of Quantum Logic Elements Based on Nanoscale Magnetization

We introduce a new class of primitive building blocks for realizing quantum logic elements based on nanoscale magnetization textures called skyrmions. In a skyrmion qubit, information is stored in the quantum degree of helicity, and the logical states can be adjusted by electric and magnetic fields, offering a rich operation regime with high anharmonicity. By exploring a large parameter space, we propose two skyrmion qubit variants depending on their quantized state. We discuss appropriate microwave pulses required to generate single-qubit gates for quantum computing, and skyrmion multiqubit schemes for a scalable architecture with tailored couplings. Scalability, controllability by microwave fields, operation time scales, and readout by nonvolatile techniques converge to make the skyrmion qubit highly attractive as a logical element of a quantum processor.
Bay Saint Louis, MSWJTV.com

NASA awards Stennis Information Technology Services contract

BAY ST. LOUIS, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with NASA announced SaiTech Inc. will provide information technology services at the agency’s Stennis Space Center in Bay St. Louis. The contract begins September 1, 2021. It will include a one-month phase-in period, a 12-month base period, and four option periods, for a total performance period of up to five years. According to NASA, the contract has a potential total value of $30.8 million.
Softwareaithority.com

Inside Quantum Technology Announces Launch of Quantum Tech Pod, the First Podcast Covering the Field of Quantum Computing

Inside Quantum Technology.com, a media property of 3DR Holdings announced the worldwide publication of Quantum Tech Pod – iqtpodcast.com – the first podcast on the topic of Quantum Technology/Computing. The premiere episode features host Chris Bishop in discussion with researcher Lawrence Gasman, founder of Inside Quantum Technology news, and chairperson of the international series of hybrid conferences including IQT Fall (New York), IQT Spring (San Diego), IQT Asia Pacific and IQT the Hague.
SoftwareScience Daily

New information storage and processing device

A team of scientists has developed a means to create a new type of memory, marking a notable breakthrough in the increasingly sophisticated field of artificial intelligence. "Quantum materials hold great promise for improving the capacities of today's computers," explains Andrew Kent, a New York University physicist and one of the senior investigators. "The work draws upon their properties in establishing a new structure for computation."
Physicsarxiv.org

Dynamics of entropy and information of time-dependent quantum systems: exact results

Dynamical aspects of information-theoretic and entropic measures of quantum systems are studied. First, we show that for the time-dependent harmonic oscillator, as well as for the charged particle in certain time-varying electromagnetic fields, the increase of the entropy and dynamics of the Fisher information can be directly described and related. To illustrate these results we have considered several examples for which all the relations take the elementary form. Moreover, we show that the integrals of (geodesic) motion associated with some conformal Killing vectors lead to the Ermakov-Lewis invariants for the considered electromagnetic fields. Next, we explicitly work out the dynamics of the entanglement entropy of the oscillators coupled by a continuous time-dependent parameter; in particular, the case when the final value of the entanglement entropy stabilizes. Finally, we study in some detail the behavior of quantum quenches (in the presence of the critical points) for the case of mutually non-interacting non-relativistic fermions in a harmonic trap.
TV & Videosrdworldonline.com

Leading experts urge applying the power of quantum technology to sustainability in new documentary

The global premiere of Quantum Technology | Our Sustainable Future is available for viewing now on YouTube here. The documentary features insights from leading quantum computing experts and tech giants such as Google, IBM and Intel, as well as start-ups such as SeeQC and PsiQuantum regarding how quantum technologies could help address key sustainability issues, including:
Computerstechnologynetworks.com

New Type of Quantum Memory Device Created

Scientists have developed a means to create a new type of memory, marking a notable breakthrough in the increasingly sophisticated field of artificial intelligence. A team of scientists has developed a means to create a new type of memory, marking a notable breakthrough in the increasingly sophisticated field of artificial intelligence.
Softwarewoodard.com

Common Technology Security Fails: Protecting your Client’s Information

Since the beginning of 2021, there has been a 102% increase in ransomware attacks compared to the beginning of last year according to cyber security firm Check Point Software. Unfortunately, small and medium-sized accounting firms are a primary target for these attacks given their lack of sophisticated security infrastructure. Given...
Computerssecuritymagazine.com

Emerging technology, evolving threats — Part I: Quantum computing

As technology grows and advances, potential cyber threats grow with it. While this notion is nothing new, the current speed of innovation makes it more important than ever to consider the implications these developments will have on our cybersecurity capabilities — especially with cybercriminals becoming more sophisticated and more adept at using emerging blind spots to their advantage.
ChemistryNewswise

New Technology Will Allow Important Metals to Be Made More Efficiently

Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS / ST. PAUL (08/06/2021) – University of Minnesota Twin Cities College of Science and Engineering researchers have invented a cheaper, safer, and simpler technology that will allow a “stubborn” group of metals and metal oxides to be made into thin films used in many electronics, computer components, and other applications.

Comments / 0

Community Policy