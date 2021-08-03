A study identified 15 novel biomarkers for diseases predisposing to dementia
A study provides new data on potential aetiological mechanisms that are linked with dementia caused by diseases, such as Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. A study by an international research group identified 15 novel biomarkers that are linked to late-onset dementias. These biomarkers are proteins, which predict cognitive decline and subsequent increased risk of dementia already 20 years before the disease onset.www.sciencedaily.com
