Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

A study identified 15 novel biomarkers for diseases predisposing to dementia

Science Daily
 6 days ago

A study provides new data on potential aetiological mechanisms that are linked with dementia caused by diseases, such as Alzheimer's and vascular dementia. A study by an international research group identified 15 novel biomarkers that are linked to late-onset dementias. These biomarkers are proteins, which predict cognitive decline and subsequent increased risk of dementia already 20 years before the disease onset.

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henrik Zetterberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vascular Dementia#Study Group#Disease#Phd#University Of Helsinki#British#Wellcome Trust#Communities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dementia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Related
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

COVID treatment: Common cholesterol medication found to cut infection by 70%

A new study, published in the journal Frontiers for Pharmacology, has found that a licensed drug that is currently being used to treat cholesterol could be an effective treatment for COVID patients. Breakthrough treatment. Researchers, led by University of Birmingham and Keele University in the UK, experimented with a range...
ScienceNIH Director's Blog

Vitamin D supplementation and COVID-19 risk: a population-based, cohort study

Purpose: To analyze the associations between cholecalciferol or calcifediol supplementation, serum 25-hydroxyvitamin D (25OHD) levels and COVID-19 outcomes in a large population. Methods: All individuals ≥ 18 years old living in Barcelona-Central Catalonia (n = 4.6 million) supplemented with cholecalciferol or calcifediol from April 2019 to February 2020 were compared...
SciencePosted by
Fox News

Cholesterol drug cuts coronavirus infection by 70%, researchers find

A drug meant to treat cholesterol was found to reduce coronavirus infection by 70% in lab studies, with researchers calling for additional clinical trials among hospitalized COVID-19 patients. A team of researchers from the U.K. and Italy published findings in the Frontiers in Pharmacology journal Friday, finding that fenofibrate and...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
EatThis

This Supplement Can Raise Your Heart Attack Risk, Experts Say

During the same week the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) said it would not recommend that taking vitamins and supplements can prevent heart disease and cancer, a new study has come out saying one of the most popular supplements out there may be dangerous to a subset of those who are prescribed it. The supplement—Omega-3 fatty acids—is the third most popular in America, according to one recent ConsumerLab survey, with 52% of respondents saying they have taken it in the past year (it was beaten only by magnesium and Vitamin D). Read on to see if you may be in danger—from this and 3 other supplements—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Best Life

Drinking This Much Coffee Raises Dementia Risk by 53 Percent, Study Says

For some of us, the day really can't get going until we've had our morning cup of coffee. And while recent studies have found that the beloved caffeinated beverage may not make us as jittery as we once thought, there's certainly such a thing as overdoing it. In fact, according to a new study, drinking too much coffee each day can actually raise your risk of dementia. Read on to see how many cups you should be limiting yourself to.
Worldalthealthworks.com

Korean Researchers Find Natural Substance Inhibiting the Mutation of COVID-19

The coronavirus situation has made front-page headlines across the world, as lawmakers, doctors, and politicians continue to debate the best way to keep the virus contained. Despite the world’s focus on finding new ways to combat the disease, very little if any attention is being paid to natural substances that could aid in this quest, even though nearly 80 percent of the top 150 prescription drugs were derived from plant based sources according to a 1997 report from the Ecology Society of America.
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Study examines the effect of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in adults with prediabetes

A recent clinical trial described in CJASN has examined the potential of vitamin D supplementation for protecting the kidney health of individuals with pre-diabetes. In the general population, low blood vitamin D levels have been associated with higher risks of various diseases, including type 2 diabetes and kidney disease. Sun H. Kim, MD, MS (Stanford University School of Medicine) and her colleagues conducted a secondary analysis of the Vitamin D and type 2 diabetes (D2d) study to evaluate the effects of vitamin D supplementation on kidney health in individuals with pre-diabetes, a condition that increases risk for type 2 diabetes, which in turn is the leading cause of kidney disease.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Jabbed individuals drive the evolution of vax-resistant COVID variants, study says

Another thing so-called conspiracy theorists have been saying all along is that people who decline the experimental jab will be blamed for the proliferation of vax-resistant COVID virus variants … but new peer-reviewed data suggests that it’s the people who received the jab who could be contributing to these viral mutations.
Sciencescitechdaily.com

Proteins and Inflammation: Breakthrough Into Leading Cause of Blindness

A team of scientists, including researchers from Queen Mary University of London, has discovered that the most common form of adult blindness is probably caused by a failure of at least one of five proteins to regulate the immune system. The findings could one day herald the development of transformative...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Vaccination Affects on Rheumatic and Musculoskeletal Disease Flares

In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination. In a study of 1,377 patients with rheumatic and musculoskeletal diseases—such as inflammatory arthritis and lupus—flares of their conditions were uncommon following two-dose COVID-19 mRNA vaccination.
Medical Sciencescitechdaily.com

Chemists Find an Effective Remedy for “Aged” Brain Diseases Such As Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s

Scientists obtained substances that provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl-...
Diseases & TreatmentsNews-Medical.net

Researchers discover potential biomarker for lung disease in scleroderma patients

Researchers have discovered a protein that may predict disease severity for a lung condition that often proves fatal to patients with scleroderma. The recent study, published in Arthritis Care & Research and investigated by a Michigan Medicine researcher, found a novel adipokine, known as CTRP9, is associated with pulmonary function for scleroderma patients with interstitial lung disease. The pulmonary condition can cause scarring in the lungs, making it harder for optimal gas exchange.
Mental HealthGenetic Engineering News

Stress Hormone Receptor-Hippocampal Gene Link Could Point to New Therapeutic Strategies for Mental Health Disorders

Chronic stress is a well-known cause for mental health disorders, and new research led by researchers at the University of Bristol has uncovered a link between corticosteroid receptors and ciliary and neuroplasticity genes in the hippocampus, a region of the brain involved in stress coping and learning and memory. The findings represent a step forward in understanding how glucocorticoid hormones (GCs)—or “stress hormones”—act upon the brain and what their function is, and could help in the future development of effective strategies for preventing and treating mental health disorders such as depression, anxiety, and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Best Life

This Could Be Your First Sign of Dementia Years Before Diagnosis, Study Says

Dementia may be all too common in old age, but that doesn't mean it's part of normal aging. To the contrary, experts say that when it comes to cognitive impairment, the goal is to spot it early and to act fast using a combination of medication, therapies, lifestyle changes, and more. However, for many dementia patients that opportunity has come and gone—and the statistics are likely to become more grim over time. While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that over five million Americans suffered from dementia in 2014, the organization projects that over 14 million will suffer from its symptoms by 2060 as the population over 65 continues to increase.

Comments / 0

Community Policy